WISeKey Appoints Two New Members to its Advisory Committee
WISeKey Appoints Two New Members to its Advisory Committee
Zug/Geneva, Switzerland – December 10, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT company, today announced that it has appointed Maria Pia Aqueveque Jabbaz and Cristina Dolan to its Advisory Committee. Members of WISeKey’s Advisory Committee originate from a wide variety of sectors that are of critical importance to WISeKey’s growth strategy, including cybersecurity, IoT, blockchain, and information technology.
Maria Pia Aqueveque Jabbaz is the CEO and founder of Maqueveq & Co, a strategic and corporate advisory company focused on digital asset investments and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. Ms. Aqueveque Jabbaz is also the founder of the spin-off DTCODE, a company dedicated to technology innovations using blockchain through collaborative R&D and has represented the Blockchain Research Institute in Hispanic America & Spain. Ms. Aqueveque Jabbaz is a board member of Olidata S.p.A (Italy) and alternate board member of UNO Pensión Fund Administrator Company (Chile). Additionally, she advises leaders of public and private companies for the implementation of blockchain technologies and is the host of TXSWorld, a TXS Radio program focused on science & technology in Europe. Ms. Aqueveque Jabbaz currently leads the Chilean chapter of the 30% Club, a global initiative focused on increasing women’s participation on the boards of listed corporations.
Throughout her career Ms. Aqueveque Jabbaz has been a valuable collaborator of prestigious global organizations including The World Bank, Interamerican Development Bank, Government of Chile, Chilean Association of Mutual Funds, North American Chamber of Commerce in Chile, and AmericaEconomía magazine. And has been invited to speak as a guest blockchain lecturer at some of the most prestigious universities in Latin America and Europe.
Cristina Dolan is an engineer, entrepreneur and CEO of InsideChains, a company focused on building solutions and growing businesses utilizing data, blockchain, cyber security and risk quantification, FIDO2, AI, IoT, telematics and serverless cloud architectures for new digitally transformative fintech, insurtech and mobility offerings. She is a co-founder of Additum.es, an award winning European ‘Value Based Healthcare’ utilizing data to improve patient outcomes. Other connected data driven entities she co-founded include an insurance marketplace that initially offered blockchain insurance and an open investing platform. In addition to being an MIT Media Lab alumna, engineer and Internet pioneer, she has over two decades of experience building transformational data enabled businesses and products in FinTech, InsurTech, Media, Telecom and Healthtech verticals. She was a co-founder of OneMain.com, which grew to be the 10th largest ISP after a very successful IPO followed by a strategic acquisition by Earthlink.
0 Kommentare