WISeKey Appoints Two New Members to its Advisory Committee

Zug/Geneva, Switzerland – December 10, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT company, today announced that it has appointed Maria Pia Aqueveque Jabbaz and Cristina Dolan to its Advisory Committee. Members of WISeKey’s Advisory Committee originate from a wide variety of sectors that are of critical importance to WISeKey’s growth strategy, including cybersecurity, IoT, blockchain, and information technology.

Maria Pia Aqueveque Jabbaz is the CEO and founder of Maqueveq & Co, a strategic and corporate advisory company focused on digital asset investments and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. Ms. Aqueveque Jabbaz is also the founder of the spin-off DTCODE, a company dedicated to technology innovations using blockchain through collaborative R&D and has represented the Blockchain Research Institute in Hispanic America & Spain. Ms. Aqueveque Jabbaz is a board member of Olidata S.p.A (Italy) and alternate board member of UNO Pensión Fund Administrator Company (Chile). Additionally, she advises leaders of public and private companies for the implementation of blockchain technologies and is the host of TXSWorld, a TXS Radio program focused on science & technology in Europe. Ms. Aqueveque Jabbaz currently leads the Chilean chapter of the 30% Club, a global initiative focused on increasing women’s participation on the boards of listed corporations.