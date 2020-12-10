 

ObsEva Announces Additional Phase 3 PRIMROSE 1 and 2 Study Results Confirming Sustained Efficacy and Continued Safety of linzagolix in the Treatment of Uterine Fibroids

  • PRIMROSE 1 52-week results confirm the sustained efficacy and continued safety of linzagolix (Yselty), with a potential best-in-class high-dose option (200 mg with add-back therapy [ABT])
  • Show the unique low-dose option (100 mg without ABT) has the potential to address the needs of up to 50% of U.S. women with uterine fibroids for whom ABT may be contraindicated
  • Support the potential value of a high-dose non-ABT option when rapid and substantial volume reduction are required
  • PRIMROSE 2 76-week results show continued pain reduction and demonstrate evidence of bone mineral density (BMD) recovery following 52 weeks of treatment

 

GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA (December 10, 2020) – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced topline 52-week PRIMROSE 1 and 76-week PRIMROSE 2 results of Yselty, in development for the treatment of women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids.

The PRIMROSE trials evaluated 100 mg and 200 mg doses with and without ABT. If approved, Yselty will be the only GnRH antagonist addressing the needs of 3 distinct groups of women suffering from uterine fibroids, due to its flexible dose options:

 

  • 100 mg once daily for women with a contraindication to or who prefer to avoid hormonal add-back therapy (ABT)
  • 200 mg once daily with concomitant ABT for long-term use (beyond 6 months)
  • 200 mg once daily for short-term use, particularly when rapid reduction in fibroid and uterine volume is desired.

 

The Week 52 PRIMROSE 1 results showed that continued treatment with Yselty led to sustained efficacy for the primary endpoint of reduced heavy menstrual bleeding (defined as menstrual blood loss of at least 50% less than baseline and at or below 80 mL). This was seen across all doses of Yselty and was in line with the earlier findings in PRIMROSE 2. The pooled Week 52 results from the two studies showed that at Week 52, 56.4% of women on 100 mg of Yselty met the primary endpoint, and with the higher dose of 200 mg+ABT the responder rate was 89.3%.

“These additional results from our PRIMROSE studies provide further evidence of the potential for Yselty to be a best-in-class, well-differentiated GnRH antagonist with unique low- and high-dose treatment options for the management of uterine fibroids,” said Brian O’Callaghan, CEO of ObsEva. “Having recently announced our filing for approval in Europe and looking ahead to our submission in the U.S. in 1H2021, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to make Yselty available to the diverse population of women suffering from this debilitating condition.”

