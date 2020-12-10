Elis extends the maturity of its €500m revolving credit facility  

Saint Cloud, December 10, 2020 – Elis announced that it has extended the maturity of its €500m revolving credit facility by 12 months, with an additional 6-month-period extension option. This RCF was first signed in January 2017 with a pool of French and European relationship banks.

As a result, the new maturity of this facility is extended to January 2023, with the ability for Elis to activate an additional 6-month extension option, which would set the final maturity of the credit to July 2023.

Furthermore, Elis still has a second revolving credit facility of €400m, maturing November 2023.

This transaction enables the Group to align the maturities of its two revolving credit facilities and improves the flexibility of its banking liquidity.

These two credit lines, for a total amount of €900mn, are currently fully undrawn. With c. €200m of cash on the balance sheet, the Group therefore has c. €1.1bn of liquidity with no significant debt maturities before 2023.

