In its interim report published on 4 November 2020, Marimekko Corporation estimated that the Group's net sales for 2020 would be lower than in the previous year and comparable operating profit would be approximately at the same level as or lower than the year before.

MARIMEKKO RAISES ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020: NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY AT THE SAME LEVEL AS OR SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR AND COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT IS ESTIMATED TO BE HIGHER THAN THE YEAR BEFORE

Marimekko now raises its earlier estimate on the development of net sales and comparable operating profit in 2020. According to the new estimate, the Marimekko Group’s net sales are expected to be approximately at the same level as or slightly lower than in the previous year and comparable operating profit is estimated to be higher than the year before. The improved outlook is based, in particular, on a better-than-expected trend and improved outlook in the retail sales in Finland.

The company estimates that clearly the major portion of its earnings for the second half of 2020 is generated during the third quarter of the year, like in 2019. The net sales accrual in the second half of 2020 is expected to be more balanced between the two last quarters.

However, there are uncertainties related to the company’s outlook for 2020. The outlook for Marimekko’s important domestic market as well as for the Group’s total retail sales continues to essentially depend on the trend in customer numbers in retail stores during the rest of the year and whether the coronavirus pandemic will intensify to an extent, which would require temporary closures of Marimekko’s own retail stores. Net sales and earnings for the rest of the year essentially also depend on maintaining the operational reliability of distribution centers and logistics in the pandemic situation.

