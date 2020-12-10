At this year’s Capital Markets Day, Hydro will present its strategic direction toward 2025 and provide an update on the key profitability and sustainability targets announced in 2019.

Hydro’s strategic direction toward 2025 will focus on two key areas: strengthening the company’s position in low-carbon aluminium and growing in recycling and new energy. These will be the key topics at Hydro’s Capital Markets Day 2020 .

“We have generated cash, cut costs and delivered extensive operational improvements across the company, providing a solid foundation for our growth agenda. Now, we’re raising the bar, setting a new ambitious improvement target for 2025, combined with a clear strategy to make Hydro a profitable and sustainable industry leader,” says President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim.

Delivering on the improvement agenda

Hydro has during 2020 focused on keeping the wheels turning, maintaining a healthy and safe work environment. Despite a challenging market, Hydro has aimed at positioning the company for the future. Hydro’s improvement program remains on track to deliver its 2020 target of NOK 4.1 billion, with all business areas over delivering on their cost ambitions for the year. The improvement program, accompanied with a net operating capital release and reduction in CAPEX, have contributed to greater cash generation in 2020. The strategic review of Rolled Products is progressing.

A key driver of Hydro’s 2020 improvement has been the ramp-up and increased operational robustness of the Bauxite & Alumina operations in Brazil. Alunorte is on track to deliver alumina volumes at around 90 percent of nameplate capacity in Q4 2020. Hydro has also played an important part in the local community in Brazil during the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

“Our Brazilian organization has made good progress in increasing the asset integrity and robustness, while maintaining focus on health and safety during the global pandemic,” says Aasheim.

Hydro’s overall climate ambition to reduce CO2 emissions by 30 percent by 2030 remains on track. Hydro is committed to replace fuel oil with natural gas as energy source for the Alunorte refinery, which will contribute significantly to the climate reduction target. The next step will be to electrify coal boilers at Alunorte. Hydro has signed intentional agreements to develop solar and wind power projects to deliver renewable energy at attractive cost.