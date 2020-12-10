Mitsubishi Motors Launches Restyled Eclipse Cross with TomTom Connected Navigation

The new Eclipse Cross features an industry-first functionality in built-in navigation. TomTom teamed up with what3words to bring its innovative addressing technology to Mitsubishi drivers around the world, even when offline. No app, data or cellular connection is required to input or navigate to a what3words address. what3words complements TomTom’s maps perfectly, allowing people to find any location and navigate to it quickly and easily. The world is divided into a grid of 3m x 3m squares and each square is assigned a unique three-word address. For example, the address for the top of Times Square’s Red Steps, New York City, is ///crab.ticket.dive.

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom ( TOM2 ), the leading independent location technology specialist, today announced that its full stack of navigation components – maps, connected navigation, and real-time traffic services – has been chosen by Mitsubishi Motors to power the new Eclipse Cross’ infotainment system. The restyled SUV is the latest Mitsubishi model to be equipped with TomTom’s automotive-grade solution; other models include the Outlander, the ASX/Outlander Sport/RVR, and the Pajero Sport.

“We are delighted to extend our deal with Mitsubishi, satisfying more of their drivers around the world with our leading location technologies,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “Our collaboration with what3words in the new Eclipse Cross is yet another example of our pioneering efforts in in-vehicle navigation and continued commitment to providing easy-to-use solutions to drivers everywhere.”

Minoru Uehara, Chief Product Specialist of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, said: “TomTom continues to enhance Mitsubishi drivers’ experience around the world. The what3words addressing technology, combined with TomTom’s ever reliable navigation, maps and traffic, ensures that Eclipse Cross drivers will get to where they want to go with ease.”

Clare Jones, CCO of what3words, added, “We are thrilled with our collaboration with TomTom, and excited for Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross customers. They’ll benefit from a groundbreaking technology which will enable them to find and navigate to any address they choose in the world even when completely offline.”

