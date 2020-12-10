Finnish Digital and Population Data Services Agency has selected Gofore as developer partner for Suomi.fi service portal 

The Finnish Digital and Population Data Services Agency has selected Gofore as the provider of application and software development planning and programming tasks for Suomi.fi service portal. The maximum scope of the five-year procurement is 20,000 man-days (1,000–4,000 man-days / year or 5,000–20,000 man-days / five-year period), if the options are fully exercised. If realised in full, the estimated value of the procurement is EUR 13.5 million. There is no minimum purchase commitment included in the frame agreement. The agreement is a continuation of a previous agreement as well as the cooperation between Gofore and the Digital and Population Data Services Agency.

Earlier this year, 27 November 2020 , the Digital and Population Data Services Agency selected Gofore as the provider of development support for its digital services in a tendering covering user interface (UI), user experience (UX), usability and accessibility development.

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency adopted the decision on this matter 9 December 2020. The decision will enter into force after the appeal period under the Finnish Act on public agreements has expired.

