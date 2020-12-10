 

Gofore Plc Finnish Digital and Population Data Services Agency has selected Gofore as developer partner for Suomi.fi service portal

GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT, INSIDE INFORMATION 10 DECEMBER 2020 AT 8.00

Finnish Digital and Population Data Services Agency has selected Gofore as developer partner for Suomi.fi service portal 

The Finnish Digital and Population Data Services Agency has selected Gofore as the provider of application and software development planning and programming tasks for Suomi.fi service portal. 

The maximum scope of the five-year procurement is 20,000 man-days (1,000–4,000 man-days / year or 5,000–20,000 man-days / five-year period), if the options are fully exercised. If realised in full, the estimated value of the procurement is EUR 13.5 million. There is no minimum purchase commitment included in the frame agreement. The agreement is a continuation of a previous agreement as well as the cooperation between Gofore and the Digital and Population Data Services Agency.

Earlier this year, 27 November 2020, the Digital and Population Data Services Agency selected Gofore as the provider of development support for its digital services in a tendering covering user interface (UI), user experience (UX), usability and accessibility development. 

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency adopted the decision on this matter 9 December 2020. The decision will enter into force after the appeal period under the Finnish Act on public agreements has expired.

Further information: 
Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc 
tel. +358 40 540 2280 
mikael.nylund@gofore.com
   
Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210 

Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia  top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.   


