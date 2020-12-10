 

ClearOne Expands Middle East Distribution with New Redington Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 07:44  |  14   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Middle East AV markets continue to grow, ClearOne, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, begins its newest partnership agreement for distribution of Audio Conferencing, Visual Collaboration, and AV Networking throughout the Middle East with Redington, a multi-billion dollar end-to-end supply chain solutions provider for all categories of Information Technology, Telecom, and Digital Lifestyle products.

“We are excited to represent ClearOne for distribution across Middle East.  The current changes in the environment have resulted in an increased demand for unified communication solutions and a brand such as ClearOne will definitely help businesses across the region collaborate better with its wide range of solutions,” said Jeetendra Berry, President- IT Volume Distribution (Middle East), Redington Gulf. “Redington will provide these solutions through its network of System Integrators and IT resellers who are keen on offering these solutions to businesses in the region.”

“Our partnerships around the globe provide a strong network of organizations teamed with ClearOne to make AV professionals successful,” states ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “Redington’s highly respected reputation as a go-to IT resource for their robust reseller channels is built upon a strong foundation of customer focus that creates a winning solution for everyone involved.”

# # #

About Redington
Established in 1993, Redington has traversed an eventful and exciting journey to evolve from very humble beginnings into the company we are today. The incredible journey has seen us emerge from one brand, one product category, and one market into a US $7.3 billion distribution and supply chain solutions provider to over 230+ international brands in IT and Mobility spaces, serving 37 emerging markets. https://redingtongroup.com/mea/

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Bob Griffin
Griffin360
Twitter: @griffin360
212.481.3456 x16
bob@griffin360.com

ClearOne Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ClearOne Expands Middle East Distribution with New Redington Partnership SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - As Middle East AV markets continue to grow, ClearOne, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, begins its newest partnership agreement for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pluristem Announces DMC Recommendation Following Interim Analysis of its Phase III CLI Study
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
Party City Advances Strategy to Create North America’s Leading Party Platform
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
ClearOne's CONVERGENCE AV Network Manager Upgraded to Support the New BMA 360 and Thousands More Devices and Users
23.11.20
ClearOne Strengthens India Distribution with Trustech
16.11.20
ClearOne Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results