QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. launches non-U.S. offering of net share settled convertible bonds and solicits offers from non-U.S. holders to sell any and all of the outstanding convertible notes due 2021

Venlo, The Netherlands, December 10, 2020 - The Managing Board and Supervisory Board of QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) ("QIAGEN" or the "Company") have resolved today to issue senior, unsecured net share settled convertible bonds, which may be converted in part into ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares"), due 2027 (the "New Bonds"). Concurrently, QIAGEN announces that it invites holders of QIAGEN's outstanding 0.875% convertible notes due 2021 (ISIN: XS1046477581; the "2021 Notes") outside the United States to sell any and all of the outstanding USD 177.2 million remaining aggregate principal amount.

The New Bonds Offering



QIAGEN intends to issue the New Bonds in minimum denominations of USD 200,000 each, in an aggregate volume of USD 450 million and in reliance on Regulation S through a private placement to institutional investors that are not U.S. persons only outside the United States of America, Australia, South Africa and Japan. The number of Shares underlying the New Bonds will be approximately 6.1 million, representing approximately 2.7% of the Company's current issued and outstanding share capital (subject to any adjustment of the conversion price pursuant to the terms and conditions of the New Bonds).