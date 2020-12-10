 

DGAP-Adhoc QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. launches non-U.S. offering of net share settled convertible bonds and solicits offers from non-U.S. holders to sell any and all of the outstanding convertible notes due 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.12.2020, 07:49  |  86   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. launches non-U.S. offering of net share settled convertible bonds and solicits offers from non-U.S. holders to sell any and all of the outstanding convertible notes due 2021

10-Dec-2020 / 07:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

QIAGEN N.V. launches non-U.S. offering of net share settled convertible bonds and solicits offers from non-U.S. holders to sell any and all of the outstanding convertible notes due 2021

Venlo, The Netherlands, December 10, 2020 - The Managing Board and Supervisory Board of QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) ("QIAGEN" or the "Company") have resolved today to issue senior, unsecured net share settled convertible bonds, which may be converted in part into ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares"), due 2027 (the "New Bonds"). Concurrently, QIAGEN announces that it invites holders of QIAGEN's outstanding 0.875% convertible notes due 2021 (ISIN: XS1046477581; the "2021 Notes") outside the United States to sell any and all of the outstanding USD 177.2 million remaining aggregate principal amount.

The New Bonds Offering

QIAGEN intends to issue the New Bonds in minimum denominations of USD 200,000 each, in an aggregate volume of USD 450 million and in reliance on Regulation S through a private placement to institutional investors that are not U.S. persons only outside the United States of America, Australia, South Africa and Japan. The number of Shares underlying the New Bonds will be approximately 6.1 million, representing approximately 2.7% of the Company's current issued and outstanding share capital (subject to any adjustment of the conversion price pursuant to the terms and conditions of the New Bonds).

Seite 1 von 8


Qiagen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: QIAGEN - Marktführer im Milliardenmarkt molekularer Diagnostik
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. launches non-U.S. offering of net share settled convertible bonds and solicits offers from non-U.S. holders to sell any and all of the outstanding convertible notes due 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. launches non-U.S. offering of net share settled convertible bonds and solicits offers from non-U.S. holders to sell any and all of the outstanding convertible notes due …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: ​​​​​​​LION SMART GMBH mit deutlichem Umsatzwachstum - EBITDA ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und gibt einen ersten, indikativen ...
DGAP-News: Bio-Gate AG: Bio-Gate erweitert Kundenbasis für antiviral und antibakteriell wirksames ...
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA erwartet Übertreffen der zuletzt veröffentlichten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE increases its full year 2020 guidance and provides first indicative outlook for full ...
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Supervisory Board Appoints Christian Hartel as the Company's Future CEO
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Siltronic AG; Bidder: GlobalWafers GmbH
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:50 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelanleihen mit Netto-Aktienabwicklung außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten an und bittet um Angebote von Nicht-US-Inhabern zum Verkauf aller ausstehenden Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Fälligkeit 2021
07:49 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelanleihen mit Netto-Aktienabwicklung außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten an und bittet um Angebote von Nicht-US-Inhabern zum Verkauf aller ausstehenden Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Fälligkeit 2021
09.12.20
JPMORGAN belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Overweight'
09.12.20
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Buy'
09.12.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Buy'
09.12.20
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Hold'
09.12.20
BERENBERG belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Buy'
08.12.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 08.12.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
08.12.20
DAX-Reform – Frischer Wind aus Frankfurt
08.12.20
ROUNDUP: Qiagen hebt Prognose erneut und erweitert Aufsichtsrat - Aktie steigt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
1.834
QIAGEN - Marktführer im Milliardenmarkt molekularer Diagnostik
13.08.20
2
ROUNDUP: Qiagen-Übernahme durch Thermo Fisher scheitert an Aktionären
12.07.20
3
Kassieren QIAGEN CEO Thierry Bernard & CFO Roland Sackers ganz massiv?: QIAGEN: Übernahmeangebot NIC
24.06.20
2
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt QIAGEN NV auf 'Hold'
05.06.20
3
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH stuft QIAGEN NV auf 'Verkaufen'