DGAP-Adhoc QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. launches non-U.S. offering of net share settled convertible bonds and solicits offers from non-U.S. holders to sell any and all of the outstanding convertible notes due 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR
DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
The New Bonds Offering
Qiagen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: QIAGEN - Marktführer im Milliardenmarkt molekularer Diagnostik
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare