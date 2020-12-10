Cambridge (UK), 10 December 2020 (08.00 CET): Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) announces today that it has entered into a binding conditional agreement with Congra Software S.à r.l. (“Congra”) for the proposed acquisition of the entire issued share capital of HYBRID Software Group S.à r.l. (“HYBRID Software”) from Congra.

HYBRID Software is a group of software development and marketing companies focused on enterprise software for the graphic arts industry, with a strong focus on labels and packaging. HYBRID Software is registered in Luxembourg and has subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany, Italy, France and the USA.

HYBRID Software’s two main product lines, CLOUDFLOW and PACKZ, offer a unique set of advantages that include native PDF workflow and editing, variable data linking and imposition, vendor-independent solutions based on industry standards, scalable technology and low total cost of ownership. These products are used by more than 1,000 customers worldwide in all areas of pre-press and printing, including labels and packaging, folding cartons, corrugated, and wide format.

Guido Van der Schueren, Chairman of Global Graphics PLC, explains the rationale behind the proposed acquisition. “Combining Global Graphics and HYBRID Software will create the foremost enterprise software supplier for digital printing, as well as for traditional label and packaging market segments and I’m proud to announce it to the industry. The DNA of both companies is similar – customer-focused innovation in graphic arts and industrial inkjet – and there’s a strong existing relationship and a great fit between HYBRID Software and the Global Graphics companies: Global Graphics Software, Meteor Inkjet, and Xitron.

“The combined company will total more than 250 dedicated employees with a wealth of experience in software and hardware development, but our mission will remain unchanged: developing innovative solutions for both end users and OEM suppliers. HYBRID Software has also established a successful recurring revenue model based on SaaS and subscription licensing, something that Global Graphics’ customers are asking for as well. I look forward to concluding the transaction at the beginning of 2021 and to a very bright future for the new company.”