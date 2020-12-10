 

Nokia and Vi Business partner to enable digital transformation for enterprises

Nokia and Vi Business partner to enable digital transformation for enterprises

  • Vi Business and Nokia to help enterprises transform with best-in-class technology solutions in a first-of-its-kind partnership in India
  • Collaboration to include Nokia Fixed Wireless Access and private wireless solutions

10 December 2020

New Delhi, India – Nokia today announced it has partnered with Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL), to offer future-ready services that will help enterprises to digitally transform, and improve efficiency, reduce operational costs and enhance security.

Last year, Nokia and Vi business partnered to launch SD-WAN to help businesses with transformation. As the adoption of future-ready network solutions increases, this partnership will offer differentiated propositions in cutting edge technologies like Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), private wireless and gigabit passive optical networks.

With more than 220 large enterprise customers across industries worldwide, and an extensive ecosystem of key vertical partners, Nokia is the leader in private wireless. Under this partnership, Vi Business will enable enterprises to use best-in-class technologies to increase operational efficiency, enhance business agility and increase the security of their infrastructure. 

Indian enterprises across different business verticals are leveraging technology advancements to evolve in line with changing workforce conditions and customers. Technology trends, including automation, Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud promise to herald a new era of the digital workplace. Indian enterprises can take advantage of the immense opportunities in the new digital hyper-connected, ‘always-on’ world by transforming themselves. Together, Nokia and Vi Business are well positioned to help enterprises transform to meet the dynamic demands of this new digital economy.

Abhijit Kishore, Chief Business Officer, at Vodafone Idea, said: “At Vodafone Idea, we believe that enterprises need to fully utilise the power of digital infrastructure to serve their customers better. As organizations embark on their digital journey, Vi Business is delighted to partner with Nokia to provide them with best-in-class IT and telecom infrastructure to grow their business. This association will combine the strengths of both companies to deliver new and exciting services to our enterprise customers, thus opening more opportunities of collaboration and helping enterprises in the digital transformation.”

