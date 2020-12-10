 

Caledonia acquires option over exploration prospect in Zimbabwe

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 08:00  |  64   |   |   

ST HELIER, Jersey, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement which gives the Company the exclusive right to explore and subsequently, if exploration is successful and at its sole discretion, acquire the mining claims over the area known as Glen Hume (“Glen Hume”), a property situated in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands that has historically produced significant quantities of gold.

Caledonia believes that Glen Hume offers significant exploration potential. The agreement covers an area of approximately 350 hectares with substantial evidence of gold mineralisation including historical mining activity. Caledonia has conducted airborne geophysics which indicates attractive exploration targets and has also conducted preliminary metallurgical work indicating favourable grade and recovery. A preliminary contract has been signed with the existing drilling contractor and a drill programme has been put in place.

Caledonia has acquired the right to explore the area for a period of up to 15 months and subsequently, if exploration is successful and at its sole discretion, acquire the mining claims over the area. The total consideration is an initial payment of $2.5 million in cash, followed by a further payment of $2.5 million (payable in cash or shares at the discretion of the vendor) which would be payable should Caledonia decide to exercise its right to acquire the mining claims.

Caledonia has agreed to the payment of a one per cent net smelter royalty (“NSR”) to the vendor on gold it produces from the area. The NSR can subsequently be bought out at Caledonia’s discretion for a lump sum payment of $15 million within the first five years following the acquisition by Caledonia of the claims, or $10 million until the tenth anniversary of operation or $5 million thereafter.

Commenting on the announcement, Steve Curtis, Chief Executive Officer, said:

As we approach the completion of the Central Shaft, our production is expected to increase by 45 per cent to 80,000 ounces by 2022, we also expect to realise a substantial increase in cashflow as a result of increased production, reduced costs per ounce and lower capital expenditure. This gives us the financial and management capacity to take on new opportunities in Zimbabwe and we are pleased to enter into this option agreement which give us the right to explore and subsequently to acquire mining claims over this property.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Caledonia acquires option over exploration prospect in Zimbabwe ST HELIER, Jersey, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement which gives the Company the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Pluristem Announces DMC Recommendation Following Interim Analysis of its Phase III CLI Study
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $38.9 Million for November 2020
Party City Advances Strategy to Create North America’s Leading Party Platform
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...