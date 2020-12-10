Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2

10 December 2020 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) provides an update on exploration activity in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia following the successful hydraulic stimulation of the Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 well (“Kyalla 117”).

As announced on 25 November 2020, operations were being planned to re-enter Kyalla 117 with coiled tubing and apply nitrogen lift to lower the pressure in the wellbore and to assist with achieving and sustaining gas breakthrough. If successful, this would allow extended production testing to commence. The timing of operations was carefully considered as the wet season approaches, with health, safety, environmental and cost considerations in mind.

The JV has decided to execute operations without delay with all of the necessary equipment and consumables for the nitrogen lift being prepared to mobilise to the well site.

Further updates will be provided to the market as appropriate.

Philip O’Quigley (CEO of Falcon) commented:

“The decision to execute operations without delay is really good news and we look forward to updating the market as information from operations is available”

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker) Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd’s Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.