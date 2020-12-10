 

Calliditas wins the 2020 SwedenBio Award

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 08:14  |  51   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The winner of this year's SwedenBIO Award was announced on Wednesday December 9th. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") received the award in recognition of its successful clinical development program of Nefecon, which culminated in the recent positive topline data readout of the pivotal Phase 3 NefIgArd trial.

SwedenBio annually awards this prize to a company which has excelled in terms of R&D, business development and growth whilst contributing to societal benefit.

"This year's winner has shown impressive professionalism and staying power with regards to the development of a completely new treatment for patients with IgA Nephropathy, a disease which lacks approved treatments today. With positive Phase 3 results in place, preparations for a submission for regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization in the US are now underway," said Lars Adlersson, Chairman of SwedenBIO.

The SwedenBIO Award aims to increase visibility for the life science industry by drawing attention to and rewarding successful and exemplary member companies that have particularly excelled and contributed to positive attention for the industry. A record number of companies were nominated for this year's award.

"We are delighted to have been selected for this prestigious award, which recognizes the Company's longstanding commitment to addressing a significant unmet medical need for patients with IgA Nephropathy. We look forward to continuing to build on this success to deliver solutions to patients with orphan diseases", said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

For further information, please contact:

Marie Galay, IR Manager, Calliditas

Tel.: +44 79 55 98 12 45, email: marie.galay@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on December 10, 2020 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/calliditas-wins-the-2020-swedenbio-award,c3252092

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3252092/1346493.pdf

Release

Calliditas Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Calliditas wins the 2020 SwedenBio Award STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The winner of this year's SwedenBIO Award was announced on Wednesday December 9th. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") received the award in recognition of its successful clinical development …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients
Pelareorep Along With Checkpoint Inhibitors Proving Critically Important for Early Stage Breast ...
Barrier Films Market worth $4.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Proactive Services Market Size Worth $10.41 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 18.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
STADA agreement extended for the Nordic Region
Qintess Partners with Living Popups to promote innovative immersive experiences that bring brands ...
Epos Now Appoints Former Deliveroo and Amazon Executive as New CFO
Contractbook Raises $9.4 Million in Series A Funding Led by Bessemer Venture Partners
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Save the date: Calliditas to host a Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, Sweden, on January 20, 2021
12.11.20
Interim Report Q3, 2020