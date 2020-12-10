DGAP-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Alliance cyan AG and the US DNS software provider Secure64 enter strategic partnership for joint product development and worldwide distribution 10.12.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Technologies of both companies will be combined in the future

- Joint technical solutions to be sold worldwide

Munich, December 10, 2020 - cyan AG and Secure64 have entered a strategic partnership to combine their technologies in the field of Domain Name Servers, or DNS for short, and to win joint customers worldwide. First projects with leading telecom companies have already been started and are partly in an advanced stage.

The DNS infrastructure is an integral and important component of all mobile and fixed network Internet providers. Secure64 develops and distributes a range of high performance and fail-safe DNS products for use in telecommunication networks. The cyan software filter technology in turn is based exactly on the DNS node of the telecom network. This joint approach allows the know-how to be bundled which both companies have in different areas of the DNS business to generate the best possible product offering for large Tier1 operators.

The aim is to jointly market the product portfolio to the existing customer base and to acquire new customers who want to offer a professional DNS solution paired with security products for their users.

Markus Cserna, CTO of cyan AG: "The joint product will provide a full DNS-based security solution for telecom companies, with cyan software directly pre-integrated into the Secure64-DNS software. The integration times in telecommunication networks can be reduced considerably by this approach. In addition, the joint solution will further increase security and quality, for example to increase the reliability of systems."