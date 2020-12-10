 

DGAP-News cyan AG and the US DNS software provider Secure64 enter strategic partnership for joint product development and worldwide distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.12.2020, 08:00  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Alliance
cyan AG and the US DNS software provider Secure64 enter strategic partnership for joint product development and worldwide distribution

10.12.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

cyan AG and the US DNS software provider Secure64 enter strategic partnership for joint product development and worldwide distribution

- Technologies of both companies will be combined in the future

- Joint technical solutions to be sold worldwide

Munich, December 10, 2020 - cyan AG and Secure64 have entered a strategic partnership to combine their technologies in the field of Domain Name Servers, or DNS for short, and to win joint customers worldwide. First projects with leading telecom companies have already been started and are partly in an advanced stage.

The DNS infrastructure is an integral and important component of all mobile and fixed network Internet providers. Secure64 develops and distributes a range of high performance and fail-safe DNS products for use in telecommunication networks. The cyan software filter technology in turn is based exactly on the DNS node of the telecom network. This joint approach allows the know-how to be bundled which both companies have in different areas of the DNS business to generate the best possible product offering for large Tier1 operators.

The aim is to jointly market the product portfolio to the existing customer base and to acquire new customers who want to offer a professional DNS solution paired with security products for their users.

Markus Cserna, CTO of cyan AG: "The joint product will provide a full DNS-based security solution for telecom companies, with cyan software directly pre-integrated into the Secure64-DNS software. The integration times in telecommunication networks can be reduced considerably by this approach. In addition, the joint solution will further increase security and quality, for example to increase the reliability of systems."

Seite 1 von 3
CYAN Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News cyan AG and the US DNS software provider Secure64 enter strategic partnership for joint product development and worldwide distribution DGAP-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Alliance cyan AG and the US DNS software provider Secure64 enter strategic partnership for joint product development and worldwide distribution 10.12.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: ​​​​​​​LION SMART GMBH mit deutlichem Umsatzwachstum - EBITDA ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und gibt einen ersten, indikativen ...
DGAP-News: Bio-Gate AG: Bio-Gate erweitert Kundenbasis für antiviral und antibakteriell wirksames ...
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA erwartet Übertreffen der zuletzt veröffentlichten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE increases its full year 2020 guidance and provides first indicative outlook for full ...
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Supervisory Board Appoints Christian Hartel as the Company's Future CEO
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Siltronic AG; Bidder: GlobalWafers GmbH
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: cyan AG und der US-amerikanische DNS-Softwareanbieter Secure64 schließen strategische Partnerschaft zur gemeinsamen Produktentwicklung und weltweitem Vertrieb (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: cyan AG und der US-amerikanische DNS-Softwareanbieter Secure64 schließen strategische Partnerschaft zur gemeinsamen Produktentwicklung und weltweitem Vertrieb

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.11.20
396
IPO Cyan AG - Meinungen erwünscht