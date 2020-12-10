SMT Scharf AG receives first order from Polymetal for underground EVs

First order totalling over EUR 4 million

Delivery of underground LHDs and trucks planned for 2021

Strategic partnership with Polymetal to develop underground EVs bears first fruits

Hamm, December 10, 2020 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN 575198, ISIN DE0005751986), one of the world's leading suppliers of customised transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, has received its first order from gold and silver producer Polymetal International plc. The order is worth more than EUR 4 million in total. SMT Scharf will develop and produce electrically powered load-haul-dump machines (LHDs) and mid-range underground trucks as prototypes for Polymetal International. These are to be delivered to the company by October 2021. The vehicles ordered will be deployed for underground gold mining in Russia and will be tested there as a basis for further vehicle deliveries of the same type.

Hans Joachim Theiss, CEO of SMT Scharf AG, comments: "Cutting greenhouse gases and the associated improvement of working conditions underground is becoming an increasingly important factor in underground mining. Mine operators are giving intensive consideration to the idea of converting their fleets to electric. We are pleased to announce that next year we will deliver the first underground electric vehicles to Polymetal International, and that our strategic partnership with Polymetal is beginning to bear fruit. Our aim is to establish SMT Scharf in an even stronger position in the market for electrically powered vehicles for underground mining. To this end, we will continue to progress the development of electric-powered commercial vehicles, among other products, as part of our partnership with Polymetal."