New Study Associates Masimo SpHb, Noninvasive and Continuous Hemoglobin Monitoring, as Part of Pediatric Patient Blood Management, with Reduced ICU Stays and Postoperative Transfusion

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of an abstract recently presented at Euroanaesthesia 2020 in which Dr. Saraçoğlu and colleagues at Marmara University in Istanbul, Turkey investigated the efficacy of Masimo noninvasive and continuous hemoglobin monitoring, SpHb, as part of the transfusion management of pediatric patients undergoing major surgery.1 The researchers found that use of SpHb was associated with decreased rate of postoperative transfusion, reduced length of ICU stay, and other improved outcomes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209006059/en/