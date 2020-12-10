 

New Study Associates Masimo SpHb, Noninvasive and Continuous Hemoglobin Monitoring, as Part of Pediatric Patient Blood Management, with Reduced ICU Stays and Postoperative Transfusion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 08:00  |  54   |   |   

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of an abstract recently presented at Euroanaesthesia 2020 in which Dr. Saraçoğlu and colleagues at Marmara University in Istanbul, Turkey investigated the efficacy of Masimo noninvasive and continuous hemoglobin monitoring, SpHb, as part of the transfusion management of pediatric patients undergoing major surgery.1 The researchers found that use of SpHb was associated with decreased rate of postoperative transfusion, reduced length of ICU stay, and other improved outcomes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209006059/en/

Masimo Root with SpHb (Photo: Business Wire)

Masimo Root with SpHb (Photo: Business Wire)

Noting that traditional methods of measuring hemoglobin and estimating blood loss as part of perioperative blood transfusion management are “time consuming” and may cause delays in decision making, the researchers sought to investigate whether use of a noninvasive, continuous method, Masimo SpHb, would have an impact on transfusion rates, morbidity, and mortality in pediatric patients undergoing craniosynostosis surgery. Pediatric patients aged 2-24 months were divided into a control group (n = 28), whose transfusion therapy was managed using intermittent blood gas analysis, and an experimental group (n = 27), whose transfusion therapy was managed using SpHb monitored with Masimo rainbow sensors connected to a Radical-7 Pulse CO-Oximeter. In both groups, blood gas analysis was performed hourly during the perioperative period; in the SpHb group, when SpHb monitoring indicated a sudden decrease in hemoglobin, blood gas analysis was simultaneously performed.

The researchers calculated the following statistically significant (p < 0.05) results:

Outcome

Control Group

SpHb Group

P-value

Length of stay in ICU

55.43 hours ± 25.34 hours (48 hours median)

33.48 hours ± 12.25 hours (24 hours median)

0.001

Postoperative drainage

215.54 mL ± 93.1 mL

136.85 mL ± 62.27 mL

0.001

Postoperative red blood cell transfusion

179.02 mL ± 163.06 mL (145 mL)

102.69 mL ± 73.87 mL (105 mL)

Seite 1 von 5
Masimo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Study Associates Masimo SpHb, Noninvasive and Continuous Hemoglobin Monitoring, as Part of Pediatric Patient Blood Management, with Reduced ICU Stays and Postoperative Transfusion Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of an abstract recently presented at Euroanaesthesia 2020 in which Dr. Saraçoğlu and colleagues at Marmara University in Istanbul, Turkey investigated the efficacy of Masimo noninvasive and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
SolarWinds Announces Confidential Submission of Form 10 Registration Statement for Potential ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Stratasys to Acquire Origin, Bringing New Additive Manufacturing Platform to Polymer Production
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Fiserv Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by New Omaha Holdings and Associated Repurchase ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Masimo’s COVID-19 Response Efforts Highlighted at California Life Sciences Association’s Pantheon 2020
01.12.20
Studie zum Vergleich zweier nichtinvasiver Indikatoren der Flüssigkeitsreaktion bei mechanisch beatmeten Patienten ergibt, dass Masimo PVi wirksam und vorteilhaft ist
30.11.20
Masimo to Present in Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference
30.11.20
Study Comparing Two Noninvasive Indicators of Fluid Responsiveness on Mechanically Ventilated Patients Finds Masimo PVi Effective and Advantageous
17.11.20
Studie untersucht Auswirkungen des Patientenblutmanagementprogramms mit Masimo SpHb, einem nicht invasiven, kontinuierlichen Hämoglobin-Monitoring, bei postoperativen Krebspatienten
16.11.20
Masimo to Present in Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference
16.11.20
Study Investigates Effects of Patient Blood Management Program with Masimo SpHb, Noninvasive, Continuous Hemoglobin Monitoring, on Postoperative Cancer Patients