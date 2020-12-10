New Study Associates Masimo SpHb, Noninvasive and Continuous Hemoglobin Monitoring, as Part of Pediatric Patient Blood Management, with Reduced ICU Stays and Postoperative Transfusion
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of an abstract recently presented at Euroanaesthesia 2020 in which Dr. Saraçoğlu and colleagues at Marmara University in Istanbul, Turkey investigated the efficacy of Masimo noninvasive and continuous hemoglobin monitoring, SpHb, as part of the transfusion management of pediatric patients undergoing major surgery.1 The researchers found that use of SpHb was associated with decreased rate of postoperative transfusion, reduced length of ICU stay, and other improved outcomes.
Noting that traditional methods of measuring hemoglobin and estimating blood loss as part of perioperative blood transfusion management are “time consuming” and may cause delays in decision making, the researchers sought to investigate whether use of a noninvasive, continuous method, Masimo SpHb, would have an impact on transfusion rates, morbidity, and mortality in pediatric patients undergoing craniosynostosis surgery. Pediatric patients aged 2-24 months were divided into a control group (n = 28), whose transfusion therapy was managed using intermittent blood gas analysis, and an experimental group (n = 27), whose transfusion therapy was managed using SpHb monitored with Masimo rainbow sensors connected to a Radical-7 Pulse CO-Oximeter. In both groups, blood gas analysis was performed hourly during the perioperative period; in the SpHb group, when SpHb monitoring indicated a sudden decrease in hemoglobin, blood gas analysis was simultaneously performed.
The researchers calculated the following statistically significant (p < 0.05) results:
|Outcome
|
Control Group
|
SpHb Group
|
P-value
|
Length of stay in ICU
|
55.43 hours ± 25.34 hours (48 hours median)
|
33.48 hours ± 12.25 hours (24 hours median)
|
0.001
|
Postoperative drainage
|
215.54 mL ± 93.1 mL
|
136.85 mL ± 62.27 mL
|
0.001
|
Postoperative red blood cell transfusion
|
179.02 mL ± 163.06 mL (145 mL)
|
102.69 mL ± 73.87 mL (105 mL)
