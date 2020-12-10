 

Sequans' Monarch Module Supported by Orange LTE-M Connectivity Now Available

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020   

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) today introduced an LTE IoT module that offers device makers a quick and easy solution for connecting their IoT devices to the Orange LTE-M Network. The Monarch GMS01Q module, a third-generation module from the Orange Live Booster program, is based on Sequans’ industry-leading Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT chip platform and includes an LTE-optimized transceiver and Sequans’ Single-SKU technology to support LTE bands worldwide for universal roaming and deployment capability. The Monarch GMS01Q comes with a pre-integrated Orange SIM card with a flexible data plan that gives Orange IoT customers a cost-effective and complete embedded connectivity solution for the design of IoT devices including sensors, meters, buttons, and trackers of all kinds.

“The Monarch GMS01Q module gives Orange customers everything they need to quickly develop and deploy devices on the Orange network in one ultra-compact and high-performance solution,” said Didier Dutronc, EVP and GM of Sequans’ massive IoT division. “The new module is ideal for many types of IoT applications, including healthcare wearables, industrial trackers, and numerous devices for personal, smart home and smart city applications.”

Monarch GMS01Q Module Features

  • 3GPP Release 13 LTE Cat M1; upgradable to Release 14
  • Validated by Orange
  • Orange SIM inside
  • Flexible Orange data plan
  • Certified by regulatory agencies GCF, RED
  • Fully tested and calibrated
  • Compatible with Linux, Windows and other leading OSes
  • Pin-to-pin compatible with all other Sequans Q series modules

To speed development, developers can employ an evaluation kit for the Monarch GMS01Q built in collaboration with STMicroelectronics. The Monarch GMS01Q-STMOD is an expansion board providing cellular LTE Cat M1 connectivity to any STM32 Discovery kit or STEVAL-STWIN IoT development kit. The kit provides a turnkey solution for connecting the board to any cloud server, including Orange Live Objects, thanks to a dedicated and optimized library, including AWS, GCP, and Azure, and using it, developers can easily prototype their applications. The Orange Live Objects cloud server allows for remote management of data collected over the air using Monarch GMS01Q.

“Our shared passion for bringing innovation to the IoT market has enabled us to deliver this ‘one-stop-shop’ module which will undoubtedly turbo-charge the pace at which object makers can transition from prototyping to industrialization,” said Philippe Lucas, EVP, Customer Equipment and Partnerships, Orange.

“Today, Orange is a leading provider of LTE-M connectivity, which is fast becoming the de facto solution to solve the complex challenge of developing, connecting and deploying industrial devices at scale. Orange is delighted to support Sequans to drive further adoption of this outstanding technology through this new module, embedded with our connectivity.”

The Monarch GMS01Q module and the GMS01Q-STMOD expansion board are available from Richardson RFPD.

Forward Looking Statements

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT devices. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

