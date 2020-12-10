Tetragon Financial Group Limited Announcement of Final Results of Tender Offer to Purchase Tetragon Non-Voting Shares

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove) acted as dealer manager for the tender offer and Computershare Investor Services PLC acted as tender agent for the tender offer. As dealer manager, J.P. Morgan determined the final purchase price at which Tetragon will purchase shares in the tender offer. As tender agent, Computershare determined the final proration factor.

In accordance with the terms of the tender offer, Tetragon has accepted for purchase 2,631,578 non–voting shares at a purchase price of $9.50 per share. The aggregate cost of this purchase is $24,999,991, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. A total of 5,936,168 Tetragon non-voting shares were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $9.50 per share. Because more than $25,000,000 in value of Tetragon non-voting shares was properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, the tender offer was subject to proration pursuant to the terms of the tender offer, with appropriate adjustments to avoid purchases of fractional shares. The final proration factor, which is applicable only to shares properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at the purchase price of $9.50 per share, is 26.58%, rounded to the second decimal place.1

Tetragon will promptly make payment for the shares validly tendered and accepted for purchase, which is expected to occur on or about 15 December 2020. All shares tendered and not purchased in the tender offer will be promptly returned to the tendering shareholders.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including public and private equities and credit (including distressed securities and structured credit), convertible bonds, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, bank loans and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company is traded on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company's website at www.tetragoninv.com .