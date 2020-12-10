 

Tetragon Financial Group Limited Announcement of Final Results of Tender Offer to Purchase Tetragon Non-Voting Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 08:26  |  31   |   |   

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon announces the final results of the "modified Dutch auction" tender offer to purchase a portion of the outstanding non-voting shares of Tetragon for a maximum aggregate payment of $25,000,000 in cash. The tender offer expired at 11:59 p.m. (EST) on 8 December 2020.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove) acted as dealer manager for the tender offer and Computershare Investor Services PLC acted as tender agent for the tender offer. As dealer manager, J.P. Morgan determined the final purchase price at which Tetragon will purchase shares in the tender offer. As tender agent, Computershare determined the final proration factor.

In accordance with the terms of the tender offer, Tetragon has accepted for purchase 2,631,578 non–voting shares at a purchase price of $9.50 per share. The aggregate cost of this purchase is $24,999,991, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. A total of 5,936,168 Tetragon non-voting shares were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $9.50 per share. Because more than $25,000,000 in value of Tetragon non-voting shares was properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, the tender offer was subject to proration pursuant to the terms of the tender offer, with appropriate adjustments to avoid purchases of fractional shares. The final proration factor, which is applicable only to shares properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at the purchase price of $9.50 per share, is 26.58%, rounded to the second decimal place.1

Tetragon will promptly make payment for the shares validly tendered and accepted for purchase, which is expected to occur on or about 15 December 2020. All shares tendered and not purchased in the tender offer will be promptly returned to the tendering shareholders.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including public and private equities and credit (including distressed securities and structured credit), convertible bonds, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, bank loans and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company is traded on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company's website at www.tetragoninv.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tetragon Financial Group Limited Announcement of Final Results of Tender Offer to Purchase Tetragon Non-Voting Shares LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Tetragon announces the final results of the "modified Dutch auction" tender offer to purchase a portion of the outstanding non-voting shares of Tetragon for a maximum aggregate payment of $25,000,000 in cash. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients
Pelareorep Along With Checkpoint Inhibitors Proving Critically Important for Early Stage Breast ...
Barrier Films Market worth $4.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Proactive Services Market Size Worth $10.41 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 18.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
STADA agreement extended for the Nordic Region
Qintess Partners with Living Popups to promote innovative immersive experiences that bring brands ...
Epos Now Appoints Former Deliveroo and Amazon Executive as New CFO
Contractbook Raises $9.4 Million in Series A Funding Led by Bessemer Venture Partners
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments