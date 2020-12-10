Further expansion in the bus sector: AKASOL concludes long-term framework agreement in the mid-double-digit million euro range with the largest Turkish commercial vehicle manufacturer

Largest Turkish manufacturer of buses and commercial vehicles places order to supply battery systems for new electric bus

Agreement to deliver high-energy battery systems from 2021 to 2025

Order volume in the mid-double-digit million euro range

Important entry into promising Turkish market



Darmstadt, Germany, December 10, 2020 - AKASOL AG ("AKASOL"; the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), a leading German developer and manufacturer of high-performance and high-energy lithium-ion battery systems as well as a provider of Turnkey Solutions, has signed a strategically important framework agreement with Turkey's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer. The total volume of the agreement is in the mid-double-digit million euro range. From 2021 to 2025, the Company will supply the second and third generation of its high-energy battery systems for one existing and one new bus type manufactured by the customer, thereby expanding its customer portfolio.

"As Europe's leading manufacturer of battery systems, we are proud to have prevailed against strong European and Chinese competition in the commercial vehicle sector while demonstrating that our technologically leading battery systems are competitive even in cost-sensitive markets," AKASOL CEO Sven Schulz said. Under the new framework agreement, AKASOL will not only expand its customer base to include a strategically important partner from the Middle East but will also strengthen its market share in the sector for electric buses. As the largest Turkish manufacturer of commercial vehicles and buses, AKASOL's new customer has a workforce of more than 3,000 employees and produces some 12,000 vehicles per year, most of them sold on the markets in Asia and Eastern Europe. By commissioning AKASOL, the company intends to consistently expand its electrification strategy in the bus sector in the coming years: Following its market launch of the first electric bus in its company history in 2019, the customer will now launch another model with an electric drivetrain.