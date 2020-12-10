 

ClearOne Appoints Chromasound as Distributor in Hungary

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 08:30  |  41   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addressing further growth in the Eastern European AV markets, ClearOne, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, has appointed Chromasound PLC, based in Budapest, Hungary, as its newest distribution partner.

Chromasound is focused on Pro Audio, Lighting, and AV integration in Hungary, known primarily for delivering the finest audio solutions to customers ranging from theatres and concert halls to stadiums for the past two decades. The company will now offer ClearOne’s entire portfolio of Audio Conferencing, Visual Collaboration, and AV Networking throughout Hungary.

“This partnership is aimed at bringing our top-quality products to the Hungarian market, using Chromasound’s market reach and expertise in AV solutions”, said Zee Hakimoglu, ClearOne Chair and CEO.

Imre Makkay, CEO said: “The new distributorship with ClearOne significantly raises the quality level and complexity of our integrated audio and video solutions. We always look for new challenges and are willing to deliver highest quality solutions to our clients. It's good to partner with a market leader in these exciting times in the AV world”.

About Chromasound
Chromasound is a light and sound technology company with more than ten years of, providing a high level of commercial and background support to its customers through its extensive expertise. Our company provides a full range of services for any venue, be it a theater, concert hall, clubhouse or house of worship! We strive to achieve the satisfaction of our customers by maintaining a favorable price-value ratio and attentive service. Visit Chromasound http://www.chromasound.hu/

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

Contact: Bob Griffin
  Griffin360
  Twitter: @griffin360
  212.481.3456 x16
  bob@griffin360.com 

ClearOne Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ClearOne Appoints Chromasound as Distributor in Hungary SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Addressing further growth in the Eastern European AV markets, ClearOne, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, has appointed Chromasound PLC, based …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Pluristem Announces DMC Recommendation Following Interim Analysis of its Phase III CLI Study
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:44 Uhr
ClearOne Expands Middle East Distribution with New Redington Partnership
23.11.20
ClearOne's CONVERGENCE AV Network Manager Upgraded to Support the New BMA 360 and Thousands More Devices and Users
23.11.20
ClearOne Strengthens India Distribution with Trustech
16.11.20
ClearOne Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results