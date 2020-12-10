 

Appointment Emmanuelle Châtelain appointed Vice President, Communications of Edenred, joining the Group Executive Committee

Emmanuelle Châtelain has been appointed Vice President, Communications of Edenred. Based in Issy-les-Moulineaux, she will report to Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred, and will be responsible for internal and external Group’s communications.

Emmanuelle Châtelain began her career at Alstom in 1999 as a Financial Controller, first within the Transmission & Distribution division in Villeurbanne, then within the group’s finance department.

In 2001, she took on the role of Deputy Vice President of Investor Relations of Alstom, before being appointed Vice President, Investor Relations in 2003. In 2012, she became Vice President, Media Relations, then moved to the Alstom Transport division as Vice President, Communications in 2013. In 2015, she was appointed Vice President, Communications of the Alstom group, a position she held until 2018, when she joined the Renault group as Vice President, External and International Communications.

Born in 1975, Emmanuelle Châtelain is a graduate of EM Lyon business school.

She will succeed Marie-Laurence Bouchon, who is taking her career in a new direction.

Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred, said: “I am delighted to welcome Emmanuelle to the Group’s Executive Committee. Her experience in all aspects of communication at international groups will be invaluable for building Edenred’s visibility and reputation among all of its stakeholders. I would like to give my warmest thanks to Marie-Laurence, whose unwavering commitment over the past 18 months has been key to promoting Edenred’s unique positioning, strengths and talented people all over the world. I wish her every success in her future projects.”

Edenred is a leading services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting 50 million employees and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (meal vouchers), fleet and mobility (fuel cards, commuter vouchers), incentives (gift vouchers, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (virtual cards). These solutions enhance employee well-being and purchasing power, improve companies’ attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy.

Edenred’s 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more user-friendly every day.

In 2019, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed €31 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

For more information: www.edenred.com

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.A., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

Edenred is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020.

CONTACTS

                     

Media Relations

 

Matthieu Santalucia
+33 (0)1 86 67 22 63
matthieu.santalucia@edenred.com 		Investor Relations

 

Cédric Appert
+33 (0)1 86 67 24 99
cedric.appert@edenred.com 

 

Loïc Da Silva
+33 (0)1 86 67 20 67
loic.dasilva@edenred.com 

 

 

 

 

