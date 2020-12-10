 

VINCI signed the contract to build the Sambangalou dam in Senegal

Rueil Malmaison, 10 December 2020

VINCI signed the contract to build the Sambangalou dam in Senegal

  • A project to generate renewable energy, improve irrigation and supply drinking water
  • A €388 million contract
  • 1,000 people recruited locally

The consortium* led by VINCI Construction signed a contract with the Gambia River Basin Development Organisation (which involves The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Senegal) to build the Sambangalou dam located in the south-east of Senegal, close to the Guinean border. The €388 million contract follows on from an initial phase conducting studies and preparatory work, which took place over a period of 18 months.

The 91 m high dam will have a capacity of 128 MW, generating renewable energy, improving irrigation of farm land and supplying drinking water for surrounding districts. The work will begin in the first half of 2021 and is scheduled to last 48 months. At its peak, the project will employ 1,000 people recruited and trained locally.

Moreover, once the project has been delivered, the drinking water treatment station set up for the project will be remain in operation. The worksite buildings will be donated to schools. Furthermore, engineers from the consortium will be involved in classes at the Kédougou technical high school.

The electricity generated by the dam will be injected into the grid of the four countries of the Gambia River Basin Development Organisation, where VINCI Energies is installing several hundred kilometres of high voltage lines.

The new contract is testament to the Group’s expertise in hydroelectric infrastructure and renewable energies to boost sustainable regional development.

*The consortium is composed of VINCI Construction Grands Projets, lead company, and VINCI Construction Terrassement, subsidiaries of VINCI Construction (75% of the consortium), and their partner Andritz, an Austrian turbine manufacturer, which (25% of the consortium).

About VINCI Construction
VINCI Construction, a global player and European leader, is active on five continents, with more than 72,000 employees and 830 companies generating revenue of €14.9 billion in 2019. Structured according to an integrated model, the company has the capacity to intervene over the entire life cycle of a structure (finance, design, construction, maintenance) in eight sectors: buildings, functional structures, transport infrastructure, hydraulic infrastructure, energy, the environment, oil & gas, and mines. Through its Exegy brand of low carbon concretes, VINCI Construction offers its clients the possibility to reduce the carbon footprint of their structures. The aim is to use low carbon concrete in 90% of cases by 2030. www.vinci-construction.com

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.  

