artnet AG: Artnet Defies Challenges Brought on by Covid-19

10.12.2020 / 08:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Artnet Defies Challenges Brought on by Covid-19

Artnet Auctions and Advertising Grow Revenues by 45% and 26% in October

Total Revenue for Artnet up 16% in October

Unique Visitors at Artnet News up 67% in the First Ten Months

Berlin/New York, December 10, 2020- Berlin-based Artnet AG, the leading provider of art market data and online-only fine art auctions, continued to post strong revenues in its auctions segment in October of 2020. Fee-based revenues at Artnet Auctions increased by 45% to approximately $0.53 million compared to October 2019. For the first ten months of 2020, revenues at the online trading platform rose 21% to $4.0 million compared to the previous year. As a result, Artnet Auctions' revenue at the end of October exceeded the segment's total revenue for the fiscal year 2019.

In the third quarter of 2020, Artnet Auctions generated record revenue from contemporary and Modern art sales. Fee-based revenue increased by 36% to $1.0 million year-over-year.

Artnet thus defied the generally negative trend in the global auction business. Total auction sales value for fine art declined by 38% to $7.4 billion worldwide as conventional auctions were canceled or postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But the pandemic further accelerated the digital transformation of the art market, which Artnet has spearheaded for more than 30 years. Artnet Auctions was ready to meet the moment, as collectors have been able to buy and sell artworks online throughout the year on Artnet's platform. In this way, Artnet provides a liquid market for art even in times of global lockdowns and social distancing.

While other market participants desperately tried to adapt to the new situation, Artnet profited from having revolutionized the art market with online auctions more than ten years ago. "The current situation underscores the importance of our products and the success of our business model," says Jacob Pabst, CEO of Artnet AG. "The market needs transparency and liquidity. Our auctions offer this with fast and cost-effective transactions, making the trading of art much more efficient and attractive."

