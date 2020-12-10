 

Former Oracle Executive Joins SurveyMonkey To Grow Customer Experience Business in EMEA

Based in Dublin, Graham Douglas will help expand the adoption of the company’s multi-channel agile CX solution, the GetFeedback platform

DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced former Oracle executive Graham Douglas has joined SurveyMonkey as vice president of CX sales in EMEA. With more than one third of SurveyMonkey’s revenue coming from customers outside of the United States, and a significant portion of that coming from Europe, Douglas will focus on driving in-region revenue growth and increased market share for SurveyMonkey’s multi-channel agile CX solution, the GetFeedback platform.

“Graham has experience with some of the largest enterprise technology companies in the world, and we’re eager to add his expertise to SurveyMonkey's strategy for growing our international footprint in customer experience,” said John Schoenstein, chief sales officer at SurveyMonkey. “We’ve made focused investments in our global organisation, and new customers like Carrefour Group exemplify our momentum in EMEA and beyond. I’m looking forward to adding Graham’s passion to the energy we’ve built as we continue to grow.”

Douglas has more than two decades of experience in enterprise technology, holding management positions at companies like Compaq, PTC, Synergy, and most recently Oracle, where he led sales for the organisation across Europe. His appointment follows SurveyMonkey’s momentum in the region including the launch of its European data centre, the acquisition of Amsterdam-based voice-of-the-customer company Usabilla in 2019, and a growing customer base of brands like The Economist, HelloFresh, and Babbel.

“SurveyMonkey’s ability to gather data simply and quickly with the GetFeedback platform makes it one of the most powerful CX solutions on the market and I’m excited about the opportunities here,” Douglas said. “I’m looking forward to working alongside marketing, product, engineering and other areas of the business to help implement initiatives that will increase SurveyMonkey’s impact globally.”

Douglas will lead his EMEA team from Dublin, where he is based.

Organisations can leverage the GetFeedback platform to set up their CX programme within days—not months—to quickly understand and act on customer insights through its easy-to-deploy, cost-efficient software. The GetFeedback platform combines the power of Usabilla and U.S.-based customer experience management company GetFeedback, which was also acquired by SurveyMonkey in 2019. The GetFeedback platform is now available to customers through getfeedback.com.

About SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyse and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organisations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​ and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Media Contact:
pr@surveymonkey.com


