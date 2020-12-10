 

ReCor Medical Announces Positive Results in RADIANCE-HTN TRIO Study and Breakthrough Device Designation for Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation System

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReCor Medical, Inc. ("ReCor"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Otsuka Medical Devices, announced today that its Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation System (the "Paradise System") demonstrated positive results in the RADIANCE-HTN TRIO ("TRIO") study, and, separately, has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled hypertension who are inadequately responsive to anti-hypertensive medications.

The RADIANCE-HTN TRIO trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of the Paradise System – a catheter-based system designed to denervate the renal nerves with ultrasound energy – to reduce blood pressure in hypertensive patients (n=136) wherein all subjects were placed on a single-pill combination-drug containing 3 anti-hypertension medications (a calcium-channel blocker, an angiotensin II-receptor blocker, and a diuretic).  After confirmation of inadequately controlled hypertension despite these medications, patients were then randomly assigned to Paradise System treatment or a sham (placebo) procedure.

The trial met its primary efficacy endpoint of a greater reduction in daytime blood pressure (Daytime ABPM) between baseline and 2-month follow-up with the Paradise System as compared with the sham procedure.

"ReCor is very pleased with the TRIO outcomes, which demonstrate a clear Paradise treatment effect versus sham," commented President & CEO, Andrew M. Weiss.  "ReCor believes that TRIO is a unique randomized, sham-controlled study in hypertension given the use of single pill triple medication to set a common baseline medication level in all study subjects, thus helping to establish that the Paradise RDN procedure can provide an additional clinical benefit to patients who are resistant to anti-hypertensive medications."

"The RADIANCE-HTN TRIO results very nicely complement the previously presented RADIANCE-HTN SOLO trial data, now demonstrating efficacy of renal denervation in a higher-risk cohort of patients with treatment-resistant hypertension," commented co-principal investigator Ajay J. Kirtane MD, SM, Professor of Medicine at the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.  "On behalf of my co-principal investigator Professor Michel Azizi and the entire steering committee, I would like to thank the study patients, investigators, and coordinators from more than 50 study centers in 7 countries who gave so much of themselves in order to complete this rigorously conducted trial, especially in the throes of a pandemic. We eagerly look forward to fully presenting and publishing the data in the near future."

