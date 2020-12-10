Advantest Debuts Two New Advantest Cloud Solutions to Boost Production Efficiencies for New IC Designs

TOKYO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857), working with its partner PDF Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), has introduced two new innovative cloud-based software solutions: the Advantest V93000 Dynamic Parametric Test (DPT) system powered by PDF Exensio DPT, and an edge high performance compute (HPC) system. These solutions are part of the newly introduced Advantest Cloud Solutions (ACS), an ecosystem of cloud-based products and services. At the core of this ecosystem is the data- and analytics-focused platform, Advantest Cloud powered by PDF Exensio, which Advantest is co-developing with PDF Solutions.

Leveraging the core technology developed by PDF Solutions, the data generated from customer workflows is used to provide feedback on processes from semiconductor design validation to manufacturing, chip test, and system-level test. Customers can get more value out of their supply chain, their equipment, and their test data, to achieve faster time-to-yield with higher overall equipment efficiency by using advanced algorithms, integrated workflows, and methodologies delivered through Advantest Cloud Solutions.



Advances in semiconductor technology such as advanced process nodes, electrical scaling, 2.5D, and 3D packaging, and a new focus on systems present unique challenges that can only be solved through comprehensive software-guided solutions. Integrating traditional data silos throughout the semiconductor value chain can significantly improve product quality, manufacturing yield, and cost efficiencies.



The Advantest V93000 Dynamic Parametric Test system powered by PDF Exensio DPT, jointly developed by Advantest and PDF Solutions, adds rule-based, intelligent test flow adaptation to the V93000 SMU8 parametric test platform. With this technology, test flows are automatically optimized on-the-fly within milli-seconds to increase die test coverage, improve the characterization of aberrant measurements, correct equipment issues, and streamline the collection of additional data to support root-cause identification and down-stream analytics.