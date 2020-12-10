DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Change in Forecast ad pepper media International N.V. again lifts forecast for financial year 2020 10-Dec-2020 / 09:19 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on the preliminary results of ad pepper media International N.V. ("ad pepper" or the "Company") in the month of November, the executive board revisited its expectations for the full year 2020 today.

ad pepper's strong business performance achieved at the end of the third quarter continued in the fourth quarter. In the period from October to November, which includes important eCommerce trading days such as Singles Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, revenue was again well above the corresponding figure for the previous year. The Company anticipates sustained strong demand for its performance marketing solutions in the month of December, with further impetus from the Christmas shopping season.

The board therefore now expects gross sales between EUR 95 and EUR 100 million for financial year 2020, with revenue of approx. EUR 25 million. Our new earnings forecast implies EBITDA in the order of approx. EUR 6.3 million (previous forecast: EUR 5.5 million).

The annual financial statements for 2020 will be published on 25 March 2021.



For more information:

Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com

Company: ad pepper media International N.V.

