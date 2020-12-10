 

DGAP-Adhoc ad pepper media International N.V. again lifts forecast for financial year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.12.2020, 09:19  |  83   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Change in Forecast
ad pepper media International N.V. again lifts forecast for financial year 2020

10-Dec-2020 / 09:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ad pepper media International N.V. again lifts forecast for financial year 2020

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, December 10, 2020

Based on the preliminary results of ad pepper media International N.V. ("ad pepper" or the "Company") in the month of November, the executive board revisited its expectations for the full year 2020 today.

ad pepper's strong business performance achieved at the end of the third quarter continued in the fourth quarter. In the period from October to November, which includes important eCommerce trading days such as Singles Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, revenue was again well above the corresponding figure for the previous year. The Company anticipates sustained strong demand for its performance marketing solutions in the month of December, with further impetus from the Christmas shopping season.

The board therefore now expects gross sales between EUR 95 and EUR 100 million for financial year 2020, with revenue of approx. EUR 25 million. Our new earnings forecast implies EBITDA in the order of approx. EUR 6.3 million (previous forecast: EUR 5.5 million).

The annual financial statements for 2020 will be published on 25 March 2021.


For more information:
Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com

10-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1154183

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1154183  10-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1154183&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
Ad Pepper Media International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AD PEPPER MEDIA - 46% was ist da los??
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc ad pepper media International N.V. again lifts forecast for financial year 2020 DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Change in Forecast ad pepper media International N.V. again lifts forecast for financial year 2020 10-Dec-2020 / 09:19 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: ​​​​​​​LION SMART GMBH mit deutlichem Umsatzwachstum - EBITDA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und gibt einen ersten, indikativen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA erwartet Übertreffen der zuletzt veröffentlichten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE increases its full year 2020 guidance and provides first indicative outlook for full ...
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Supervisory Board Appoints Christian Hartel as the Company's Future CEO
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG english
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Siltronic AG; Bidder: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-News: Abivax definiert klinische, regulatorische und produktionstechnische Rahmenbedingungen für das ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:19 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. erhöht erneut Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
09:19 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. erhöht erneut Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
20.11.20
Original-Research: ad pepper media International N.V. (von First Berlin Equit...
18.11.20
Original-Research: ad pepper media int. N.V. (von Montega AG): Kaufen
17.11.20
ad pepper bestätigt die im Oktober erhöhte Prognose

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:32 Uhr
1.493
AD PEPPER MEDIA - 46% was ist da los??
20.03.20
8
ad pepper media International N.V.