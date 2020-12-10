Financial Calendar for SP Group A/S in 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 10.12.2020, 09:44 | 38 | 0 |
The financial calendar for SP Group in 2021 is:
26 March Announcement of
financial statements for 2020
27 April Annual General Meeting
03 May Dividends for 2020 at the disposal of shareholders
26 May Interim Report – First three months 2021
26 August Interim Report – First half year 2021
11 November Interim Report – First nine months 2021
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0