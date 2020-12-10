Deirdre Somers appointed independent director of Episode Inc.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Kenmare Resources plc (LSE: KMR, ISE: KMR) announces that Deirdre Somers, a Non-Executive Director of Kenmare, has been appointed as an independent director of M&G General Partner Inc and Episode Inc. (“Episode”). Episode, a long-established macro hedge fund managed by M&G Investments, is quoted on Euronext Dublin.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.