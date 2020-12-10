 

Uniklinik RWTH Aachen is the first hospital to implement SphingoTec's innovative biomarkers in clinical routine with the aim of making intensive care diagnostics more precise

    • The biomarkers for the real-time assessment of kidney function (penKid(R)) and endothelial function (bio-ADM(R)) are pioneering new diagnostic pathways in critical care settings
    • Following a positive initial clinical evaluation of penKid(R) and bio-ADM(R), the University Hospital RWTH Aachen has transferred the innovative diagnostic tools into clinical routine
    • The novel biomarkers enable a better diagnosis and monitoring of organ function

Aachen, Germany and Hennigsdorf/Berlin, German, December 10, 2020 - The Uniklinik RWTH Aachen ("Uniklinik RWTH Aachen") has successfully translated the collaboration for research and biomarker validation with SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec") into clinical routine. The routine measurements of the innovative biomarkers are providing organ-specific information for monitoring critical care conditions such as sepsis and acute kidney injury and support clinical decisions to improve patient outcomes.
Uniklinik RWTH Aachen is one of Germany's most modern hospitals due to the way it integrates diagnostics and therapy, research and teaching under the same roof. Following a patient-centric approach, Uniklinik RWTH Aachen has adopted innovative pathways in intensive medicine by introducing these new diagnostic tools for monitoring organ function of critically ill patients. The routine measurements of penKid(R) and bio-ADM(R) provide clinicians with more insights on the disease pathology and etiology of clinical symptoms and facilitate more efficient, timely, and adequate treatment.
Prof. Dr. Gernot Marx, the Director of the Clinic for Operative Intensive Care and Intermediate Care at Uniklinik RWTH Aachen explained: "Critically ill patients are highly dynamic with many complications interfering in the diagnostics process, thus a very challenging environment for introducing innovations. We have been looking for a long time for the right diagnostic tools to allow us a faster and better diagnosis, risk stratification, and monitoring of the disease progression so that we can provide the best available treatment immediately for acute cases. The first routine measurements do confirm the utility and value of these novel diagnostic biomarkers in clinical decision-making and ultimately in maximizing the patient's benefit. "
