Entain Marks Its First Day With Measures To Deliver On Its New Strategy
London (ots/PRNewswire) - - U.S. growth accelerates as BetMGM plans to double
its footprint in three months
- Entain to seek licence in Canada and becomes the first global sports betting
and gaming operator to gain a licence in Latin America
The global sports betting and gaming group previously known as GVC Holdings plc,
marked the first day of trading under its new name with a range of measures to
deliver on the vision and direction (https://gvc-plc.com/newsrelease/a-clear-str
ategy-for-sustainability-growth-and-innovation/) recently outlined by its CEO
Shay Segev. The new measures extend across all the countries in which it
operates with brands including bwin, PartyPoker, Ladbrokes, Coral, FoxyBingo and
BetMGM.
Last month Entain announced a new strategy to deliver significant growth, driven
by expansion in the U.S., growth across its core business, entry into new
markets, and to new audiences. Entain, which has a very strong track record of
19 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth in its online business, also
committed to lead responsible gaming with a new Sustainability Charter. Under
this charter, the business pledged to focus only on regulated markets and use
its proprietary technology to raise levels of player protection.
As part of these plans to deliver growth and sustainability, Entain today
confirmed strong momentum and market share gains in the U.S. for BetMGM, its
joint venture with MGM Resorts. Between October and January BetMGM is adding
five new states, doubling its population reach in three months to around 75
million across 12 states. Entain also disclosed that BetMGM's most recent state
launch in Tennessee has been its most successful go-live yet with revenues
already ahead of those in more established states. Powered by Entain technology,
BetMGM expects to be in over 20 states by the end of 2021.
"We are firmly on track to take further leadership in the U.S. as well as in
many other newly regulated markets that are now opening around the world." said
Segev. "At the heart of our growth strategy is a determination to bring the best
player experiences and protections to our industry as technology moves sport and
interactive entertainment into a new era. In the U.S., we invested in building
the right building blocks for the BetMGM platform to grow and become a long-term
leader in the U.S., with superior technology and capabilities, and this is now
paying off."
Entain also fleshed out its new Sustainability Charter, allocating money to new
Entain also fleshed out its new Sustainability Charter, allocating money to new
