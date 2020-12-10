Entain Marks Its First Day With Measures To Deliver On Its New Strategy

London (ots/PRNewswire) - - U.S. growth accelerates as BetMGM plans to double

its footprint in three months



- Entain to seek licence in Canada and becomes the first global sports betting

and gaming operator to gain a licence in Latin America



The global sports betting and gaming group previously known as GVC Holdings plc,

marked the first day of trading under its new name with a range of measures to

deliver on the vision and direction (https://gvc-plc.com/newsrelease/a-clear-str

ategy-for-sustainability-growth-and-innovation/) recently outlined by its CEO

Shay Segev. The new measures extend across all the countries in which it

operates with brands including bwin, PartyPoker, Ladbrokes, Coral, FoxyBingo and

BetMGM.





Last month Entain announced a new strategy to deliver significant growth, drivenby expansion in the U.S., growth across its core business, entry into newmarkets, and to new audiences. Entain, which has a very strong track record of19 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth in its online business, alsocommitted to lead responsible gaming with a new Sustainability Charter. Underthis charter, the business pledged to focus only on regulated markets and useits proprietary technology to raise levels of player protection.As part of these plans to deliver growth and sustainability, Entain todayconfirmed strong momentum and market share gains in the U.S. for BetMGM, itsjoint venture with MGM Resorts. Between October and January BetMGM is addingfive new states, doubling its population reach in three months to around 75million across 12 states. Entain also disclosed that BetMGM's most recent statelaunch in Tennessee has been its most successful go-live yet with revenuesalready ahead of those in more established states. Powered by Entain technology,BetMGM expects to be in over 20 states by the end of 2021."We are firmly on track to take further leadership in the U.S. as well as inmany other newly regulated markets that are now opening around the world." saidSegev. "At the heart of our growth strategy is a determination to bring the bestplayer experiences and protections to our industry as technology moves sport andinteractive entertainment into a new era. In the U.S., we invested in buildingthe right building blocks for the BetMGM platform to grow and become a long-termleader in the U.S., with superior technology and capabilities, and this is nowpaying off."Entain also fleshed out its new Sustainability Charter, allocating money to new