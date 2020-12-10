 

Christmas spending defies pandemic - new research from Wilderness Agency

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 10:03  |  38   |   |   

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The challenges of 2020 haven't dimmed British parents' Christmas spirit, who are spending more (26%), or at least the same (43%) on presents this year.

Of those spending more, the top reason for doing so is to make Christmas extra special (77%). Parents have been planning ahead this year, and almost half (44.2%) either started, or planned to start Christmas shopping earlier.

Unsurprisingly the majority of spend has been taken online, with 65% planning to shop mostly or entirely online – a rise of around a third from 2019.  Amazon has emerged as not just the dominant online shopping site, but also the biggest source of inspiration. 48% of parents said they use Amazon for present ideas compared to just 27% who browse websites of major chain stores and 18% who use Instagram.

More than half of parents (51%) say they plan to maintain levels of online buying next Christmas and beyond.

The pressures of COVID-19 emerge in the findings, as almost half (43%) of UK parents want to spread costs due to financial pressure. 

The survey asked 1,000 UK parents of 0-16 year olds how they planned to shop this Christmas. It was carried out by Wilderness, an advertising and insights agency that works with children's brands such as Penguin Books and Magic Light films, and has worked for Peppa Pig, Scooby Doo and My Little Pony, as well as the BBC, HBO and Warner Bros.

Tom Jarvis, founder at Wilderness Agency said:

"We knew Christmas 2020 would see a change in buying habits; but what's surprising is how much it's accelerated, and how these habits will become permanent. Last year, online accounted for a third of Christmas shopping (according to the Centre for Retail Research) and 2020 has equated to a real increase that will not revert back next year. 

"One of the most interesting findings was just how influential Amazon is as a browsing destination. Many retailers looking to convert sales online will be looking at social media - and that's a major place where people are looking for gifts - but these are all dwarfed by Amazon at 48%."

The full report can be downloaded here.

About Wilderness

Research conducted by Wilderness Agency https://www.wilderness.agency 

Notes on research: 

  • Conducted 17-20 November 2020, asking 1,000 UK parents of 0-16 year olds, who celebrate Christmas
  • Carried out by 72 Point/OnePoll.
  • Full data available on request. 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Christmas spending defies pandemic - new research from Wilderness Agency LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The challenges of 2020 haven't dimmed British parents' Christmas spirit, who are spending more (26%), or at least the same (43%) on presents this year. Of those spending more, the top reason for doing so is to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients
TBD Media Group: Brands and Businesses Building a Blueprint for a Green and Sustainable Future
Pelareorep Along With Checkpoint Inhibitors Proving Critically Important for Early Stage Breast ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Barrier Films Market worth $4.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
RxPONDER Study Results Demonstrate that the Oncotype DX Test Can Now Spare Chemotherapy Use in the ...
Full data set of Oncopeptides phase 2 HORIZON study in multiple myeloma published in the Journal of ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Qintess Partners with Living Popups to promote innovative immersive experiences that bring brands ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments