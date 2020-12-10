DGAP-News: EMERAM Capital Partners GmbH / Key word(s): Takeover Investment company EMERAM acquires submetering service provider Tenié and Gores 10.12.2020 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Position of Tenié and Gores (TuG) as a strongly customer-oriented innovation leader to be further strengthened

- Opening up new regions planned

- Former CEO of KALORIMETA GmbH Andreas Göppel new CEO of TuG

Munich, December 10, 2020 - EMERAM Capital Partners, one of the leading investment companies for medium-sized companies in the German-speaking region, has acquired Tenié und Gores GmbH (TuG), one of the leading independent submetering service providers for the metering and billing of water and heat for the housing industry. Funds advised by EMERAM take over the company completely within the framework of a succession plan. Subsequently, the new management will participate, too. The current managing partners will accompany the smooth transition.

EMERAM intends to develop TuG on the basis of the strong customer orientation and first-class service quality already in place. The digitalisation of systems and processes as well as new services will accelerate the transformation of the industry and further improve service quality. In addition, EMERAM intends to use its existing know-how and its own capital strength to implement an active consolidation strategy and to open up further regions for TuG with new partners.

TuG is already one of the leading independent measurement service providers. With its decentralised structure and local service offerings, the company is considered a quality leader in the market segment of property managers and private landlords. The steadily growing company covers all metering services - from the installation of metering devices to intelligent consumption data analysis and heating and operating cost billing. The two locations in Wesel (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Schwarzenberg (Saxony) remain unchanged.