Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology

Guildford, UK, December 10, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) has signed an agreement with Daimler Truck AG, one of the world's largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles, to jointly develop the next generation of hydrogen refueling technology for fuel cell-powered heavy-duty vehicles.

Together, the companies will develop fueling technology based on subcooled liquid hydrogen (sLH2), which allows for higher on-board capacity, greater range, faster refueling and superior energy efficiency. The new fueling process will be implemented in the series version of the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck, which was unveiled in September 2020 as a concept vehicle, and will have a range of more than 1,000 kilometers. The companies plan for the first refueling of a prototype vehicle at a pilot station to take place in Germany in 2023.

"We at Daimler Truck AG are pursuing the vision of the CO2-neutral transportation of the future," said Sven Ennerst, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG for Development, Procurement and the China Region. "The hydrogen-based fuel cell is a key technology of strategic importance in this context. With our collaboration with Linde as an expert in hydrogen refueling technology, we want to increase the viability and acceptance in the industry of fuel cell trucks on the basis of hydrogen. The new process can further enhance the numerous advantages that liquid hydrogen offers."

"As a pioneer in hydrogen refueling technologies, and one of the largest players in the hydrogen market, we are pleased to contribute to the advancement of the hydrogen economy with this important milestone," said David Burns, Head of Clean Hydrogen, Linde. "Together with Daimler Truck AG, the industry-leader in commercial vehicles, we expect the use of hydrogen-powered, heavy-duty trucks to be a reality in the very near future."

