 

GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS INC. CEO HAS ENTERED A TWO-YEAR LOCKUP AGREEMENT TO SALE NO SHARES.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 10:08  |  39   |   |   

Jacksonville, Florida, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTC MARKET: GWSO) - a developer of technologies aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming - is pleased to announce that Vladimir Vasilenko, Chief Executive Officer has entered into a voluntary Two-Year lockup agreement to sell no shares.

"Building value for shareholders in a public company requires not only success in establishing a strong business and revenue model, but also maintaining the financial integrity that comes from prudently managing the stock capital structure of the company.

We made a firm commitment to our employees, partners and shareholders that we would focus on executing our business plan with the guiding principle of enhancing shareholder value through profitable revenue growth and diligent oversight of our capital structure," said Vladimir Vasilenko, CEO of Global Warming Solution Inc. "We will continue to evaluate our stock capital structure to increase shareholder value. It is our team's primary objective to add value to current and future shareholders through actions reflecting appropriate fiduciary responsibility," concluded Vasilenko.

In a separate matter, GWSO received a proposal from several shareholders to create a new series of Preferred A Stock to convert their common shares with a 24-month lock-up agreement. GWSO is delighted to announce that multiple shareholders believe in the GWSO management team and its implemented business strategies, and are prepared to invest in GWSO on a long term basis. GWSO's board of directors is analyzing the proposal, and if the board of directors concurs with the shareholder group, the capital structure of the company will be substantially improved. The Company will update our shareholders on the board of directors' decision and the outcome of the transaction.

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com.

Contact:

Vladimir Vasilenko
CEO
Global Warming Solutions, Inc.
Vladimir@gwsogroup.com


Global Warming Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS INC. CEO HAS ENTERED A TWO-YEAR LOCKUP AGREEMENT TO SALE NO SHARES. Jacksonville, Florida, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTC MARKET: GWSO) - a developer of technologies aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming - is pleased to announce that Vladimir Vasilenko, Chief …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS INC. REACHES DEBT ELIMINATION AGREEMENT WITH CREDITORS
03.12.20
Global Warming Solutions Inc enters highly profitable electric vehicle conversion markets
01.12.20
GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS INC ACHIEVES BREAKTHROUGH IN RESEARCH OF NEW BATTERIES FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES
23.11.20
Global Warming Solutions Inc. Announces Successful Completion of PCAOB Audit. Introduces New Product Line.
17.11.20
Global Warming Solutions Inc. CEO Cancels 12 Million Shares to Increase Shareholder Value
16.11.20
Global Warming Solutions Inc. Announces the Addition of Three Leading Industry Members to its Advisory Committee.
12.11.20
Global Warming Solutions Inc. Introduces an Energy Solution in the Fight Against Global Warming
10.11.20
Global Warming Solutions Launches New Electric Vehicle Company Subsidiary