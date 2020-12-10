 

Nordic Enterprises Accelerating Digital Transformation in Response to Pandemic

ISG Provider Lens report finds companies turning to digital business providers to help them with customer experience, supply chains and business processes

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the Nordic countries have mostly managed the COVID-19 crisis well, some companies in the region have been hit hard by changes in consumer behavior and supply chains, forcing them to accelerate their digital transformations, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for the Nordics found that even as the region’s economies largely remained open during the pandemic, enterprises had to turn quickly to digital business providers to help them improve business processes, customer experiences and management of supply and demand.

“Traditional organizations in the Nordics accelerated their digital transformations after the pandemic hit,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Service providers are helping them design cloud strategies and digital roadmaps that cover not just technology but also corporate culture.”

COVID-19 and the resulting constraints on doing business have pushed more companies to adopt AI and analytics for personalized customer experience services, mobile-based apps for employees working outside the office and sensors to better track and trace goods, among other capabilities, the report says. Service providers are helping enterprises implement end-to-end visibility and real-time control of supply and demand through automation, IoT and other technologies. The use of blockchain is also gradually increasing in the Nordics, especially in the logistics sector, with support from governments and consortia, the report adds.

Enterprises’ digital transformations are going beyond the adoption of specific technologies to solve problems, however. Working closely with providers, companies are also breaking down their monolithic software architectures and implementing cloud-native microservices. This has led to faster application development and deployment, including the use of low-code/no-code platforms, ISG says.

Service providers have been adept at shifting their workforces in the region to remote work and forming partnerships to bring together complementary expertise, the report says. At the same time, they have taken the initiative to create COVID-19-specific offerings for sectors particularly affected by the crisis.

