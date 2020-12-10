 

Aurora Mobile Launches JG Unification Messages System to Integrate Multiple Messaging Channels into One Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020   

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has recently launched a Unification Messages System (“JG UMS”) which enables businesses to reach targeted customers more efficiently through one integrated messaging platform, therefore improving operational simplicity while reducing costs with flexible routing strategy management. JG UMS also features multi-dimensional data analytics that provides insights into various channels and customer groups, helping businesses to leverage intelligent operations for decision making.

To date, JG UMS has integrated seven major messaging channels, including mobile Apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service (“SMS”), emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk. Business users only need to connect to one platform and adopt one interface protocol, achieving better message delivery rates and lower SMS costs. Meanwhile, by leveraging its highly scalable and compatible system, JG UMS will be able to support 5G messaging and add more messaging channels in the future, including Alipay mini-programs, ByteDance mini-programs, WeChat Work, Feishu and others.

In addition to improving the effectiveness and efficiency of message delivery, JG UMS can achieve significant SMS cost savings, especially for banking, securities, e-commerce and logistics sectors where businesses need to constantly update customers with account, transaction and logistics information through push notifications and SMS. According to Aurora Mobile’s internally-generated statistics, JG UMS achieved a message delivery rate of 100% and cost savings of 35% for one of its banking customers.

Mr. Weidong Luo, CEO of Aurora Mobile, commented, “Although our developer services primarily cater to companies that have mobile apps, JG UMS will expand our customer base beyond that core focus and allow us to target tens of thousands of non-mobile app use cases. As long as there is a need to connect with their end users via a communication channel, in particular, mini programs, JG UMS will offer a scalable solution for these customers. For businesses, JG UMS greatly eases the hassle involved in managing communications with customers.”

