Willis Towers Watson Invests in Low Carbon Transition Analytics with Transfer of Climate Policy Initiative’s Energy Finance Team

The CPI Energy Finance advisory team, based in London, California and Delhi, and Climate Value at Risk (CVaR) methodology, data and modelling tools have transferred to the Willis Towers Watson Climate and Resilience Hub, led by Rowan Douglas. The addition of CPI Energy Finance’s low carbon analytics, expertise and relationships will enable Willis Towers Watson to help organisations assess their market exposure to a low carbon transition process enabling both the public and private sectors to evaluate, navigate and communicate their own transition pathways in the years and decades ahead.

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company today announces the transfer of the Climate Policy Initiative’s Energy Finance team and its world-leading modelling and data solutions to deliver low carbon transition analytics to financial institutions, corporates and public sector clients.

Together with its existing leadership in physical risks, this expands the scope of Willis Towers Watson’s Climate QuantifiedTM to encompass climate transition risk and provide full spectrum, integrated risk assessment and advisory capabilities.

John Haley, CEO, Willis Towers Watson, said: “Following our recent acquisition of Acclimatise, we are delighted to welcome the Energy Finance team from CPI into our Climate and Resilience Hub. Measuring the impact on investments of the transition to a low carbon economy and developing new financial products to price risk and support the efficient allocation of capital is essential for an orderly and well-managed transition. Today’s announcement is part of our ongoing strategy of investing in skillsets and world class data and analytics to support our clients in forming a strategic response to climate change.”

David Nelson, Executive Director at CPI Energy Finance, said: “Over the last decade our work has shown that risk and uncertainty surrounding the financial impacts of a climate transition are possibly the greatest impediments to mitigating climate change. Our granular, asset-level models evaluate these risks by focusing on how financial markets would value resources, assets, businesses, tax revenues, and sovereign credit ratings as a result of climate transition driven changes to consumption, industry structure, and the global economy.