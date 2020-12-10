 

Atos named on CDP ‘A List’ for leading effort against climate change

Paris, December 10, 2020 – Atos today announced that it has been commended for its actions to tackle global warming by global non-profit organization CDP, one of the funding members of the Science Based Targets initiative, which drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Atos has achieved a place on CDP's prestigious ‘A List’ for climate change for the 7th time, based on the Group’s climate reporting in 2020. Atos is among the top 5% of 5,800+ companies scored worldwide, representing half of the global market capitalization.

Atos was recognized for its actions to mitigate climate risk and to accelerate the transition towards a decarbonized economy, focused on reducing the carbon footprint of its business activities and embarking its ecosystem of clients, partners and suppliers on this journey.

“The 5th anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement, taking place this week, reminds us of the urgency of taking action to avoid global warming beyond the 1.5°C target. Atos committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2035 and we are on track,” said Philippe Mareine, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer, Head of CSR at Atos. “CDP’s recognition and our rank in the ‘A-list’ reflect our impactful actions to reduce our environmental footprint and engage our ecosystem in a virtuous circle of decarbonization,” he added.

As leader in secure and decarbonized digital, Atos strengthened its environmental strategy in 2020 by committing to decrease by half its global carbon emissions (scopes 1,2 and 3 in totality) in the next 10 years and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, a date which  is  15  years  ahead  of the  ambitious  aim of the  UN  Paris  Agreement  on Climate  Change to  limit the global  warming of the planet to 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels (net-zero by 2050). Some of Atos’ significant achievements include:

  • Decreasing its operational carbon intensity (tons CO2 / M€ ER1) down to 21 tCO2 / M€ ER (2019) and therefore achieving the first milestone of the SBTi 2oC ten years in advance;
  • Reaching carbon neutrality for the emissions under its control since 2018;
  • Reducing the energy consumption of our datacenters by 27% since 2015;
  • Achieving the ISO 14001 certification in 89% of our main sites (offices and data centers);
  • Introducing in 2020 an internal carbon pricing (80 € / tons CO2) to drive business decisions towards decarbonization;
  • Introducing binding contractual Decarbonization Level Agreements (DLAs) for its customers;
  • Leading the European supercomputing market by developing the most power efficient product line of supercomputers in the world, BullSequana X. Moreover, Atos built the #1 energy-efficient machine in the Top 100 largest supercomputers in the world, owned by the Jülich Supercomputing Centre in Germany;
  • Engaging its suppliers and partners through ambitious decarbonization progress plans to halve its Scope 3 emissions by 50% by 2030 (2019 base line);
  • Reinforcing its decarbonization expertise through EcoAct acquisition and specialized startups (Tier One, Greenspector, Plan A) in its Scaler program.

Atos was amongst the signatories of the  “Business  Ambition  for  1.5°C” pledge, launched in mid-2015 in the run-up to the Paris Climate Change Conference. Atos has, among other rankings, topped the DJSI index in its industry since 2018 and was awarded “Platinum” by EcoVadis in 2020.

