Results of rights issue

10 December 2020
Announcement No. 29

NKT A/S (the Company) today announces that all 10,744,009 new shares offered under the rights issue announced by the Company on 19 November 2020 (the Offering) have been subscribed for. Approximately 99.5% of the new shares have been subscribed for by exercise of pre-emptive subscription rights. Demand for the remaining shares has been extraordinarily high and has exceeded the number of new shares not subscribed for by exercise of pre-emptive subscription rights by almost 200 times. On this basis and to accommodate the Company's large and diversified shareholder base, the Company's Board of Directors has resolved to allocate the remaining shares as follows: All orders for remaining shares up to 73 remaining shares will receive full allocation. Orders for remaining shares exceeding 73 remaining shares will receive an allocation of 73 remaining shares.

The Company expects to complete the Offering on 15 December 2020 after receipt of all subscription amounts and registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority.

The new shares will as soon as possible thereafter be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the ISIN code for the Company's existing shares DK0010287663, expected to occur no later than 16 December 2020.

As stated in Company Announcement no. 25 of 19 November 2020, the Offering may be withdrawn at any time prior to the registration of the capital increase relating to the Offering with the Danish Business Authority. Any such withdrawal will be notified via Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Timetable

The timetable for the remaining main events relating to the Offering is expected to be as follows:

Event Expected Date
Completion of the Offering, including settlement of the new shares........................................................................................................... 15 December 2020
Registration of the share capital increase regarding the new shares with the Danish Business Authority........................................... 15 December 2020
First day of trading and official listing of the new shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the ISIN code of the existing shares........................................................................................................... 16 December 2020
Expected merger of temporary and permanent ISIN codes.............. 17 December 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CET

Joint global coordinators and legal advisors

