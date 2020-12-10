 

CGTN America Launches Global Action Initiative Program & Documentary to Premiere on December 8 & 9, 2020 at 7p/EST

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 10:55  |  39   |   |   

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. (This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America is launching a special annual program called Global Action Initiative on CGTN and GlobalActionInitiative.com on December 8 & 9, 2020 at 7p-9/p-EST. The program features a line-up of influential global experts coming together to present ideas and solutions for fighting global poverty.

Global Action Initiative 2020

Global poverty is among the world's most pressing challenges. The program's participants address how climate change, inadequate access to healthcare and education, and COVID-19 affect efforts to combat poverty. They propose sustainable solutions to alleviate this worldwide problem.

The program will include the premiere of two documentaries that give the audience on an in-depth look at the causes of extreme poverty, the steps being taken to alleviate it worldwide, and the work that remains to be done.

Click here

"In 75 years, we've gone from 1 in 2 people living in extreme poverty to under 1 in 10 in 2019. China accounts for a large part of this global achievement, but it's not yet the time to celebrate. Seventy-five years after the founding of the UN, we are facing one of the greatest global challenges of our time," says Fabrizio Hochschild-Drummond, Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General. 

"The media should take the initiative to play the role of a crucial bridge," says Shen Haixiong, President of China Media Group,"We'd like to partner with international media outlets and cooperate with the UN and international community to establish a platform on sharing poverty alleviation experience in a pragmatic and effective manner and build a world community that can experience shared development without poverty."

The International Monetary Fund warns that the pandemic could reverse over 30 years of progress fighting global poverty. According to Geoffrey Okamoto, First Deputy Managing Director at the International Monetary Fund, "Countries are going to have to do more with less government fiscal resources, putting increased focus on the quality of government spending."

After the premiere, the entire program, including the documentaries will be available on GlobalActionInitiative.com.

About CGTN America:

CGTN America is an award-winning news organization that has been recognized for its high-quality, objective news coverage and programming. CGTN America is the Washington production center for China Global Television Network ("CGTN"), which offers multi-language news channels internationally, including a 24-hour English-language news channel that is broadcast to more than 100 English-speaking countries, including the United States. CGTN America works in tandem with other CGTN production centers in Nairobi, London and Beijing to produce news reports, talk shows, documentaries and specials, from a global perspective for the 24-hour English-language broadcasts.

Special Program Link: http://globalactioninitiative.com/ 
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2814978982156024/about/
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/370216984327186/

Contact:
distribution@cgtnamerica.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1372835/Global_Action_Initiative_2020.jpg
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1372970/Global_Action_Initiative_2020.mp4

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CGTN America Launches Global Action Initiative Program & Documentary to Premiere on December 8 & 9, 2020 at 7p/EST FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. (This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.) WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CGTN America is launching a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients
Pelareorep Along With Checkpoint Inhibitors Proving Critically Important for Early Stage Breast ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
RxPONDER Study Results Demonstrate that the Oncotype DX Test Can Now Spare Chemotherapy Use in the ...
Full data set of Oncopeptides phase 2 HORIZON study in multiple myeloma published in the Journal of ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Qintess Partners with Living Popups to promote innovative immersive experiences that bring brands ...
Epos Now Appoints Former Deliveroo and Amazon Executive as New CFO
Contractbook Raises $9.4 Million in Series A Funding Led by Bessemer Venture Partners
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments