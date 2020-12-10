Arizona Metals Corp Identifies New High-Priority Kay Mine Targets; Drilling to Commence January 2021

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSXV:AMC, OTCQB:AZMCF) (the “Company” or “Arizona Metals”) announces that a recently completed review of structural and spectral alteration data from the highly successful Kay Mine Phase 1 drill program (which encountered massive sulphides in 19 of 20 holes) has further improved the understanding of the geological model of the Kay Deposit, and has identified a number of new high-priority drill targets.

Figure 1. Kay Mine structural and alteration modelling of Phase 1 drilling identifies 8 high priority targets. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Drill Mobilization for Kay Phase 2 Program

Arizona Metals has contracted Boart Longyear to mobilize the first drill to the Kay Mine project on January 4th, 2021. Drilling under the fully-funded Phase 2 program will consist of up to 11,000 m in 29 core drill holes. Drilling will start at the Kay Mine deposit to test for new VMS lenses in anticlinal hinge zones identified to the north and south of recent drilling, as well as the up-plunge and down-plunge extensions of known hinges (Figure 1).

Drilling will begin at the Kay Mine targets and progress to targets on strike (north and south) of the Kay Mine, and then to Central and Western targets as permitting is completed. Permitting is currently underway for these targets and is progressing well.

Updated Structural and Alteration Modeling

SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (“SRK”) completed a data review and interpretation of the recently completed Phase 1 drill program at the Kay Mine project, including 1,202 spectral alteration measurements, and combined these with digitized historic data and structural mapping to undertake sulphide lens modelling and fold modelling to identify new drill targets. Arizona Metals completed spectral analyses to map alteration within and away from the mineralized zones. These data were used by SRK to define five alteration types, which can be used as vectors towards mineralization.

SRK interprets that the thickest and most continuous sulphide lenses are located in anticlinal hinges, which are the highest priority drill targets, numbered 1 through 8 in Figure 1 below. Sulphide lenses appear to have a strong down-dip continuity, and the extension of hanging-wall and footwall contacts will be investigated to the south and north for additional sulphide lenses.