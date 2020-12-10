NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update in respect of Phoenix Copper Ltd.’s (“Phoenix”) exploration and development activities at the Empire Mine Project in Idaho, USA. Further to previous ExGen news releases, ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further has a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Empire Mine Project and owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.



ExGen is pleased to report that Phoenix, (the operator of the Empire Mine Project), reports that it has shipped approximately 12 metric tonnes of samples, representing a mix of multiple types of mineralization, to AuRIC Metallurgical Laboratories in Salt Lake City, Utah for bench-scale and bulk pilot testing aimed at maximizing comprehensive metallurgical testing for copper, gold, silver and zinc. Phoenix has also advised the Company that an NI 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Empire Mine Open Pit Project is anticipated in Q1 2021 utilizing the updated NI 43-101 resource estimate filed on SEDAR on October 30, 2020 by the Company, the initial positive metallurgical test results by AuRIC Metalurgical filed on SEDAR on September 10, 2020 by the Company, and results from the current, ongoing metallurgical test work.

Jason Riley, CEO of ExGen commented: “In the time since the metallurgical testing was initiated, the price of copper has reached $3.50/lb, the highest since February 2013. The copper at the Empire Mine open pit represents approximately 60% of the contained metal value within the deposit. As we have previously reported, it is our intention to produce copper, gold, silver, and zinc at Empire. It is important that we maximise metal recovery to take full advantage of revived copper and gold prices, noting that Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Jefferies all confirm that copper and gold are entering a commodities’ bull market. We are therefore maximising that opportunity through comprehensive metallurgical testing of all metals.”