 

Qutoutiao Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 11:00  |  48   |   |   

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 P.M. ET on December 16, 2020-

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qutoutiao Inc. (“Qutoutiao” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QTT), a leading operator of mobile content platforms in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of U.S. markets on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Qutoutiao’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on December 16, 2020 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on December 17).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2241767 at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time.

Please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the Direct Event Passcode and Registrant ID as instructed to connect to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.qutoutiao.net.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until 7:59 a.m. U.S Eastern Time on December 24, 2020, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong, China: +852-3051-2780
Mainland China: 400-632-2162
Replay Access Code: 2241767

About Qutoutiao Inc.

Qutoutiao Inc. operates innovative and fast-growing mobile content platforms in China with a mission to bring fun and value to its users. The eponymous flagship mobile application, Qutoutiao, meaning “fun headlines” in Chinese, applies artificial intelligence-based algorithms to deliver customized feeds of articles and short videos to users based on their unique profiles, interests and behaviors. Qutoutiao has attracted a large group of loyal users, many of whom are from lower-tier cities in China. They enjoy Qutoutiao’s fun and entertainment-oriented content as well as its social-based user loyalty program. Midu, first launched in May 2018 as Midu Novels and with an alternative version Midu Lite launched one year later, pioneered provision of free online literature supported by advertising. It has grown tremendously and has led the free online literature industry since inception. The Company will continue to bring more exciting products to users through innovation, and strive towards creating a leading global online content ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.qutoutiao.net.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Qutoutiao Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-21-6858-3790
E-mail: ir@qutoutiao.net 


Qutoutiao (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Qutoutiao Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 -Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 P.M. ET on December 16, 2020-SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Qutoutiao Inc. (“Qutoutiao” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QTT), a leading operator of mobile content platforms in China, today announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...