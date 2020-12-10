 

Sanoma Oyj Managers' Transactions

SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 10 DECEMBER 2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nils Ittonen
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201210102257_6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.58 EUR
(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.58 EUR
(3): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.58 EUR
(4): Volume: 342 Unit price: 13.58 EUR
(5): Volume: 282 Unit price: 13.58 EUR
(6): Volume: 185 Unit price: 13.58 EUR
(7): Volume: 184 Unit price: 13.58 EUR
(8): Volume: 159 Unit price: 13.58 EUR
(9): Volume: 263 Unit price: 13.58 EUR
(10): Volume: 687 Unit price: 13.595 EUR
(11): Volume: 628 Unit price: 13.56 EUR
(12): Volume: 372 Unit price: 13.56 EUR
(13): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.56 EUR
(14): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.56 EUR
(15): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.56 EUR
(16): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.56 EUR
(17): Volume: 264 Unit price: 13.56 EUR
(18): Volume: 346 Unit price: 13.56 EUR
(19): Volume: 203 Unit price: 13.56 EUR
(20): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 13.43 EUR
(21): Volume: 316 Unit price: 13.43 EUR
(22): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.43 EUR
(23): Volume: 269 Unit price: 13.43 EUR
(24): Volume: 269 Unit price: 13.43 EUR
(25): Volume: 269 Unit price: 13.43 EUR
(26): Volume: 269 Unit price: 13.43 EUR
(27): Volume: 542 Unit price: 13.43 EUR
(28): Volume: 542 Unit price: 13.43 EUR
(29): Volume: 563 Unit price: 13.43 EUR
(30): Volume: 523 Unit price: 13.43 EUR
(31): Volume: 378 Unit price: 13.43 EUR
(32): Volume: 145 Unit price: 13.43 EUR
(33): Volume: 186 Unit price: 13.51 EUR
(34): Volume: 186 Unit price: 13.51 EUR
(35): Volume: 353 Unit price: 13.5 EUR
(36): Volume: 248 Unit price: 13.48 EUR
(37): Volume: 186 Unit price: 13.46 EUR
(38): Volume: 257 Unit price: 13.46 EUR
(39): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.46 EUR
(40): Volume: 267 Unit price: 13.46 EUR
(41): Volume: 4,963 Unit price: 13.47 EUR
(42): Volume: 157 Unit price: 13.47 EUR
(43): Volume: 628 Unit price: 13.47 EUR
(44): Volume: 138 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(45): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(46): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(47): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(48): Volume: 816 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(49): Volume: 707 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(50): Volume: 707 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(51): Volume: 707 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(52): Volume: 707 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(53): Volume: 707 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(54): Volume: 244 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(55): Volume: 186 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(56): Volume: 2,845 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(57): Volume: 542 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(58): Volume: 2,999 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(59): Volume: 264 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(60): Volume: 6,055 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(61): Volume: 707 Unit price: 13.45 EUR
(62): Volume: 500 Unit price: 13.38 EUR
(63): Volume: 116 Unit price: 13.38 EUR
(64): Volume: 55 Unit price: 13.38 EUR
(65): Volume: 95 Unit price: 13.38 EUR
(66): Volume: 360 Unit price: 13.38 EUR
(67): Volume: 236 Unit price: 13.38 EUR
(68): Volume: 360 Unit price: 13.36 EUR
(69): Volume: 93 Unit price: 13.36 EUR
(70): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.38 EUR
(71): Volume: 210 Unit price: 13.38 EUR
(72): Volume: 13 Unit price: 13.38 EUR
(73): Volume: 240 Unit price: 13.38 EUR
(74): Volume: 550 Unit price: 13.38 EUR
(75): Volume: 160 Unit price: 13.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(75): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 13.4568 EUR

About Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 4,500 professionals. In 2019, our net sales totalled 900m€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.


