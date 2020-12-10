Agenda and details on how to register to follow.

Hexagon Composites will host a virtual Capital Markets Day on Monday 11 January 2021, from 13:00 – 16:00 CET.

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 |david.bandele@hexagongroup.com



About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn