 

Hexagon Composites ASA Save the date - Virtual Capital Markets Day 2021

Hexagon Composites will host a virtual Capital Markets Day on Monday 11 January 2021, from 13:00 – 16:00 CET.

Agenda and details on how to register to follow.


Contacts:

 Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 |david.bandele@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Composites ASA
 Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn


Disclaimer

