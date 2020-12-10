Hexagon Composites ASA Save the date - Virtual Capital Markets Day 2021
Hexagon Composites will host a virtual Capital Markets Day on Monday 11 January 2021, from 13:00 – 16:00 CET.
Agenda and details on how to register to follow.
Contacts:
Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 |david.bandele@hexagongroup.com
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.
