Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Bank Norwegian AS Updated investor presentation Please find attached an updated investor presentation for Norwegian Finans Holding ASA to be used in general investor meetings. Contact persons: CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no Head of Treasury Mats …



