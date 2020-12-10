Bank Norwegian AS Updated investor presentation
Please find attached an updated investor presentation for Norwegian Finans Holding ASA to be used in general investor meetings.
Contact persons:
CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no
Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
