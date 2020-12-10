 

FLSmidth on the way to deliver 86% fuel substitution for Bursa Çimento

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 10:58  |  44   |   |   

Alternative fuel is the focal point of an engineering and procurement order, booked last year, from Turkish cement producer, Bursa Çimento. With a fully integrated clinker line from FLSmidth – ranging from crusher to the clinker cooler – Bursa Çimento is expecting to harvest significant sustainability and productivity gains.   


Situated in north-western Turkey, work at Bursa’s local site is under way with production from the new line set to start at the end of 2022. The order includes, among other equipment, FLSmidth’s HOTDISC Combustion Device, which will help increase the substitution rate to 86%, the highest in Turkey.    

“The modernisation of our Bursa site is a strategic investment, providing us with a more competitive cost base. But just as important is the entire upgrade which focuses on reducing emissions and power consumption. In this way, we are proactively mitigating future possible environmental regulation,” explains Osman Nemli, General Manager at Bursa Çimento. “Process knowledge and superior equipment has been key to achieving the targets of this modernisation and FLSmidth has been a trusted partner in that process,” Nemli adds.

“We are very excited to bring yet another HOTDISC to Turkey – the third overall,” says Ebrahim Honar, FLSmidth’s Head of Sales in North-Eastern Africa & Turkey. “The complete Bursa project clearly illustrates a global trend in sustainability upgrades where comprehensive process knowledge and perfect product integration are essential,“ Honar concludes.

Apart from the FLSmidth HOTDISC, the project includes MissionZero flagship products such as the OKTM Raw Mill, a ROTAX-2 kiln, Pfister feeders and all new air pollution process filters.


Contacts

Media Relations
 Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
 Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

                            

About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our close to 11,000 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20.6 billion.

www.flsmidth.com

Attachments


FLSmidth & A/S Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FLSmidth on the way to deliver 86% fuel substitution for Bursa Çimento Alternative fuel is the focal point of an engineering and procurement order, booked last year, from Turkish cement producer, Bursa Çimento. With a fully integrated clinker line from FLSmidth – ranging from crusher to the clinker cooler – Bursa …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
Greenfield cement project in Ethiopia is effective
24.11.20
New Strategic Partnership Agreement between TITAN Cement Group and FLSmidth
19.11.20
Major shareholder announcement – BESTINVER GESTIÓN, S.A SGIIC
19.11.20
European Union body grants EUR5.4 million to FLSmidth-led mining efficiency project
13.11.20
Carsten Riisberg Lund appointed new FLSmidth Cement Industry President

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.07.20
6
FLSmidth - Mining und Cement