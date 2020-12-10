U.K. Enterprises Seize on COVID Crisis to Kickstart Digital Transformation for Current and Future Challenges

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has presented enterprises and service providers in the U.K. with new opportunities for digital transformation, both in response to the current crisis and for the future, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for the U.K. finds more U.K. enterprises have embraced digital capabilities this year as working conditions and markets have been disrupted. Solution and service providers have been quick and agile in responding to the crisis and have been available to help companies plan and execute digital business initiatives by virtual means. Most have even developed COVID-specific offerings for enterprises in niche markets.

“The ability to implement new digital services quickly has helped enterprises sustain their businesses,” said Bryn Barlow, partner, ISG EMEA, based in the UK. “They are taking on the challenges of the pandemic and looking ahead to future benefits of digital transformation.”

Supply chains have been hit particularly hard by the crisis, especially in the U.K., where Brexit has caused additional disruption, the report says. Providers are helping U.K. companies deal with supply and demand shocks by providing mechanisms for greater visibility, assisting supplier consolidation and deploying new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain.

Blockchain adoption is growing in the U.K., according to the report, and expanding beyond the financial services sector to industries including energy and telecom. In energy, the technology has allowed companies to roll out new revenue models that expand their business, the report says.

With COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns altering consumer behavior, probably with lasting effect, providers are helping enterprises in the U.K. adapt to these changes, ISG says. With a better grasp of the new trends, providers can assist in designing, developing and deploying more effective customer experience services that take best advantage of virtual connections.

Digital business provider engagements are becoming more like partnerships, with more providers adopting pricing models based on outcomes for the client’s business, ISG says. About 5 to 15 percent of contracts now are outcome-based. In addition, providers are now doing the deep work of preparing enterprises to continue making changes, even after the deployment of digital solutions, to stay competitive.